Superman’s 7 Best Superhero Partners (Who Aren’t Batman)

Superman is one of DC’s greatest superheroes. He’s the genesis point of the superhero genre, setting the standard that every other hero will always be measured against. As the definitive hero, it only makes sense that Supes team up with the various characters made to capture or contrast a piece of the genre he helped solidify. After all, DC’s comics sharing one big universal playground is one of their most fun qualities. Team-ups are awesome, and Superman has fought alongside more partners than anyone can count. The most famous, of course, is Batman. The Man of Tomorrow and the Dark Knight are the World’s Finest team, but Bruce is far from Clark’s only great teammate.

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Today, we’re going to shine a light on Superman’s other best allies and friends by looking at his seven greatest superhero partners not named Batman. To keep this list clean and more diverse than listing Clark’s own extended cast, we’re only counting characters who are predominantly independent heroes. Lois Lane may be Superwoman now and again, but she’s usually a normal human, so she can’t make the list. All of the heroes here have an incredible dynamic with Superman, and bring something out that we desperately need more of. With all that said, let’s leap into Superman’s legion of allies.

7) Spider-Man

Image Courtesy of DC and Marvel Comics

DC and Marvel’s biggest names might not meet all that often, but whenever they do, the story is absolutely incredible. Superman and Spider-Man each represent their respective company’s ideal of heroism, and as such, bounce off each other perfectly. Superman’s country kindness and Pete’s city-boy excitement contrast to highlight everything great about both of their personalities, and you’d be hard-pressed to find two people who understand the importance of their job more. Heck, Clark is a reporter, and Peter has been a photographer, so even their day jobs mesh perfectly! These two exude pure superheroic joy whenever they work together, and we can all use more of that.

6) Wonder Woman

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Diana and Clark are one of DC’s most underrated friendships. Both are shining beacons of everything it means to be a superhero, and they trust each other more than just about anyone else. Beyond how incredibly they work together, they’re so much fun to see talk. Both are so often put on pedestals by everyone, but with each other, they can truly be themselves and relax. All their masks and mysticism can come off, and they laugh and joke like you only can with your closest friends. They each carry the weight of immortality, seeing the world on a scale that few others can comprehend. They know the importance of truth and its power, and will always stand as its number one champions.

5) Legion of Super-Heroes

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

The Legion is the team of 31st-century heroes inspired by Clark’s long career of heroism, and that awe is threaded into all of their adventures. The Legion was instrumental in helping a young Superboy find his confidence and way in the world, teaching him that there was a whole universe of people out there just like him, who would be inspired by everything he did. The Legion is living evidence of the better tomorrow that Superman has always fought for, and to this day, Clark counts the Legionnaires among his best friends. They helped open the door to his grand adventure, and whenever they team up today, it’s a beautiful reminder of the impact Superman has.

4) Shazam

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Billy Batson started as a Superman pastiche. The Big Red Cheese was another take on the Man of Steel, focusing on the innocence of youth, but he proved just as hopeful and endearing. They are the two purest-hearted heroes out there, being truly incorruptible and downright powerhouses. Their team-ups are always the perfect mix of hope-infused camp and high-powered action that only these two can pull off. Billy’s endless spring of childlike wonder always puts a smile on Superman’s face, even when the Man of Steel is trying to corral him. These two are always a joy to see work together, and all of their adventures are sure to leave you with a smile on your face.

3) Supergirl

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Superman’s original partner is, of course, his cousin. When Supergirl first arrived on Earth, her adventures with Superman were unlike anything else, as she was the first person who could keep up with him. Over time, she matured from a sidekick to his equal partner, and now stands as someone he always turns to when the world needs protecting. Kara and Clark learned how to protect the universe together, and their sibling-like dynamic is downright adorable and heartwarming, and even their occasional head-butting is always entertaining.

2) Jon Kent

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

As Superman’s first son and greatest sidekick, Jon Kent working alongside his dad is always a fantastic time. Superman has always been a parental figure, so seeing him actually show that off and work alongside such an impressionable young hero is fantastic. Jon represents everything his dad could ever hope for in the future, taking the best parts of both of his parents and flying forward at full speed. Jon is always eager to learn from his dad and become a better hero, and their team-ups always leave everyone wanting more.

1) Dick Grayson

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Dick has always been one of Superman’s closest allies. Whether it be as Robin or Nightwing, the original Boy Wonder looks up to Superman and fights to save the day alongside him. More than any other character, Dick encapsulates everything that makes Batman and Superman incredible heroes, and works as a middle ground that makes for the perfect bounce board for both of them. Dick brings out the best in Superman, with both seeing the other as everything they could ever hope to aspire to. They are true emblems of heroism, and their team-ups show how both try to be more like the other every day. This is the ideal for superhero crossovers, hands down.

Who is your favorite partner for Superman? Leave a comment in the comment section below and join the conversation on the ComicBook Forums!