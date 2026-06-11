MASK Starts A New Era In Style (Review)

MASK originally captured hearts in the 1980s, and though it’s been off the air for quite some time, the franchise has remained a fan favorite. Now the franchise is not only back in business, but is part of one of the fastest-growing universes in comics, and the day for its big debut has finally arrived. MASK #1 plots a new course for the franchise full of promise and sensational action, and whether you’re a longtime fan or someone new to the franchise, this is the perfect place to start.

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MASK #1 is crafted by the talented team of Dan Watters, Pye Parr, and Pierluigi Casolino, and provides a fresh launch pad for the franchise that still retains the flavor of the original series. We pick up with familiar names like Matt Trakker and Miles Mayhem, as well as the high-octane set pieces that were always a series trademark, and that compelling mixture of old and new stays locked in throughout the issue, making this a stellar entry point for new fans but retaining the essence of the series that fans have loved for decades.

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

PROS CONS Thrilling Action Sequences The Central Hero Isn’t As Compelling As The Villains Just Yet Embraces The Franchise’s Iconic Elements

MASK Provides A Streamlined Introduction to the Franchise

You’ll obviously have a bit of a leg up if you are already familiar with the original series or the toyline, but if you aren’t, Watters gives you a streamlined rundown of what you need to know. The series picks up after Miles Mayhem has already started putting together his villainous Taskforce, and after a few pages you are not only up to speed on the worldwide threat, but also the force that is attempting to take that threat down.

Trakker is a compelling lead and has that ability to be a few steps ahead without giving it away, and when you finally see the vision of his broader plan, you can’t help but want to see more. We actually seem to spend more time with the villains in this book, but that’s not a bad thing, as they are some of the bigger personalities and chew up the scenery quite a bit.

There’s also a central story with some bigger sci-fi hooks, and that fits right in with not only MASK as a franchise but also the Energon Universe as a whole. Speaking of the Energon connection, while there are mentions that tie it into the other books, the issue doesn’t overload you with all of that additional lore, so the focus thankfully remains on MASK.

MASK Embraces The Hallmarks of the Original Series With A Modern Twist

Part of what made the original series so thrilling was its mix of adventure and innovative technology, and MASK #1 embraces that in a major way. The Thunderhawk is cooler than ever, and several other patented vehicles make appearances as well. Pye Parr and Pierluigi Casolino knock those vehicle sequences out of the park, and while they look out of this world, there’s definitely an 80s feel to those sequences and the series as a whole.

As for the bigger story at play, that’s compelling as well, especially when it comes to what impact these wormholes can have and the technology that fuels them. The real stakes attached to this are presented in several brutal ways, including one in particular that I won’t spoil, but needless to say, this tech is deadly, no matter who is in control of it.

While the series does a great job of establishing the backstory of these characters and how they are all intertwined, I would have loved some additional time with Trakker to get more of a sense of who he is when others aren’t around. That will likely come in future issues, but while you come away with a sense of just about everyone else, he’s still more of a blank slate at the moment.

MASK does a wonderful job of reintroducing the franchise to a new audience, but longtime fans will find their favorite franchise has retained the distinct elements that made the series so cool in the first place, and the table is set for an even more rewarding journey from here on out.

Published By: Image Comics

Written By: Dan Watters

Art By: Pye Parr

Lettering By: Pierluigi Casolino

MASK #1 is in comic stores now.

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