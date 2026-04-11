M.A.S.K. Reveals Wave 2 Figures and Vehicles (And They Are Leaving Wave 1 In The Dust)

The M.A.S.K. franchise has made a delightful comeback in the form of a new toy series from The Loyal Subjects and a highly anticipated new comic series, which will bring M.A.S.K. into the Energon Universe. Now we have the detailed breakdown of M.A.S.K. wave 2, and not only is it bringing four more vehicles and characters into the toyline, but it’s also set to leave wave 1 in its dust.

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The Loyal Subjects have revealed a new preview of M.A.S.K. wave 2, which will include the Hurricane, Gator, Submarine Cycle, and Armored Assault Vehicle, but the line is also looking to build upon the success of the first wave while making some updates. Let’s start with the Hurricane, which replicates the green and silver paint job with those snazzy orange flames and transforms from vehicle mode to Field Command Post mode.

M.A.S.K. Wave 2 Looks To Surpass Wave 1 In Every Way

The Hurricane will include a brand new Hondo Maclean figure with 2 masks, and Hondo can now hold a bonus cannon in his arm. There are also some welcome details on the vehicle, including clear headlights, four heavy-duty blast effects, a customizable hood and tire logo, tank detailing in Mobile Sentry Mode, and added rivets and detailing underneath the vehicle, and even a bonus weapon based on the rare EU-exclusive Sea Attack set.

Next, let’s move to Gator, which goes from a rugged Jeep in Vehicle Mode to Hydroplane Attack Mode. The set will come with a new Dusty Hayes figure with 2 masks, and as for the vehicle, it now boasts an upgraded clear windshield and larger wheels and tires compared to the original toy.

The Gator will also include an upgraded pivoting rooftop cannon, and making this even better is the addition of two weapon effects. Those include the Electric Ouch blast effect and the Freeze Gun effect, which look like they can be combined to create an even cooler effect. There’s also a removable Electro-Plated Boat Engine that not only looks cool in the new version but can also work with the vintage Gator.

Up next is the Armored Assault Vehicle, which comes with a standard Vehicle Mode and an Assault Vehicle Action Mode. The vehicle includes a new Cliff Dagger figure with two masks, and the hood decal has been replaced by sculpted hood details. There are also clear, removable headlights and more molded details throughout the rest of the vehicle.

When the action begins, there are some welcome additions, including five blast effects for the rooftop gun and the laser cannon that sits behind the front grill. You’ll get laser cannon blast effects, heavy anti-aircraft laser blasts, and an anti-aircraft mini-gun blast, and if you want an additional figure along for the ride outside of just the rooftop gunner, there are more footpegs on the back for additional riders. The other big addition is that Dagger can finally hold the rooftop weapon, bringing that little extra impact to your action scene.

Last but certainly not least is the Stealth Submarine Cycle, which includes Motorcycle Mode and Attack Sub Mode. The set features a new Sly Rax figure with 2 masks, and now Rax can actually hold the handlebars, but one of the coolest additions is the Stiletto blast effects that can attach to his masks.

For the Stealth Submarine Cycle, there’s all-new detailing on the engine, and the motorcycle cowl has been heavily upgraded in the paint department as well. The motorcycle now includes a rear wheel Smoke effect that looks fantastic, and the same goes for the two heavy torpedo blast effects that attach to the sub’s front cannons.

The final preview was more of a short tease, revealing a new special edition version of the Thunderhawk called the Hologram Edition. This version will include a glow-in-the-dark hologram effect as well as a hologram clone Matt Trakker figure.

Hopefully, we’ll get more details on when these will go up for pre-order and when they will release soon, but in the meantime, let us know what you think of the new wave of M.A.S.K. figures and what you want to see in wave 3!

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