Star Wars: Rogue One – Darth Vader #1 Is More Darth Vader, but It Doesn’t Have Any Other Reason to Exist (Review)

Star Wars is one of the juggernauts of the sci-fi genre, and a huge part of that popularity belongs to the legendarily terrifying Darth Vader. He’s been the face of the series for decades and, at this point, easily stands as one of the most iconic villains of all time. Of course, the movie that elevated the franchise from beloved camp to something darker and real was the fantastic Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and this year marks the ten-year anniversary since its release. To celebrate, Marvel is releasing a series of prequel one-shots that focus on the different characters, with this one featuring none other than Anakin Skywalker himself.

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Star Wars: Rogue One – Darth Vader #1 throws everyone’s favorite Sith Lord into a dispute with the planet Harreld over use of their Kyber mines, where he shows everyone the fate that awaits you if you disobey the Empire. It’s a great showcase of exactly what Vader is that calls back to the iconic hallway scene, but as cool as some of this story is, it doesn’t offer much of anything. The questions it answered were never asked, and the actual action itself leaves a lot to be desired. This comic exists exclusively to be a Darth Vader tie-in to the Rogue One celebration, and yet nothing about it actually screams Rogue One in the first place.

Rating: 2.5 out of 5

Pros Cons Vader is exactly who he should be Barebones story that adds nothing to Rogue One Excellent examples of Darth Vader’s terrifying aura and power. Stiff art that drags down the action

Vader at His Most Okay Is Still Pretty Great

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The story of this one-shot is about as barebones as it gets. Director Krennic fails to secure a trade deal with the king of Harreld, so Darth Vader takes over and decimates the army to torture the king into compliance. It has everything on the Vader appearance checklist, from telling off a subordinate who failed him about the consequences of disappointing the Emperor to him being as terrifying as possible by simply walking forward. However, while it does what seems like the bare minimum for a Vader comic, it doesn’t do anything else. It offers nothing of value beyond watching Darth Vader run through a lackluster army and a sub-par lightsaber duel. If someone wants a Vader comic, it will suffice, but it won’t do much more than that. I mean, just compare this comic to the hallway scene from the end of Rogue One.

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Let me be clear. Nothing in this comic is bad, but it’s not good enough to justify its own existence. Prequels have a large burden on themselves to reveal something more about the story in question, answering questions fans asked or, at the very least, giving them more of what they loved. This comic doesn’t do that, as Darth Vader’s role in Rogue One was minimal, if memorable. Frankly, beyond Krennic’s name and the anniversary packaging, this comic doesn’t give any indication of actually being a story that leads into Rogue One.

Of course, all of this is balanced against the fact that Vader is so much fun to watch in action. Even at his most generic, he’s a treat who can send chills down people’s spines with nothing more than a glance from his expressionless mask. This comic aims to exactly give a short Vader comic that, frankly, just sort of ends without any proper resolution. Yet I can’t help but enjoy it, as a massive Vader fan myself. This is a comic only made for Vader fans who will read anything with him in it, so I cannot call it good, but it is definitely good at what it sets out to do. It’s just that what it sets out to do is disappointing.

Art That Highlights Vader, But Doesn’t Work for Others

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Much like Chris Condon’s script, Luke Ross’s art is centered around Vader as much as possible. The stiff, realistic style definitely helps sell the terrifying, not-quite-human aura that Vader carries whenever he walks into a room. Without a doubt, my favorite page in the book is Vader rising from the water like a demon intent on enacting vengeance. The entire scene of him destroying the army is incredible, with my highlight being the excellent use of colors and lettering to sell Vader’s lightsaber. Instead of just showing him cutting someone apart, the close-up on the alien’s reflection in Vader’s lens, tinted red, with the krszhh blaring, builds so much more terror. All of the lettering in this book is genuinely amazing.

However, even these high points are dragged down by the rest of the people around Vader. Krennic especially is far too stiff, along with most of the action. Krennic bouncing off Vader, and the Stormtroopers drowning in the sea, are prime examples of the art having no flow to it. The lightsaber duel, meant to be the finale, barely had any organic motion, with each panel feeling more like a snapshot than a piece of a whole. Vader’s struggle even makes him feel far less terrifying than it does the enemy strong. Overall, the art is great when still, but loses a lot of that impact when action hits the fan.

This issue definitely feels more like a requirement than it does a passionate extension of the Rogue One story. It’s something that I didn’t mind reading, but not something I would recommend to someone looking for more of the pulse-pounding movie that brought Star Wars into a whole new genre. What type of Rogue One prequel would you have liked to see Vader star in? Let us know in the comments below!