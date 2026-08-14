7 Star Wars/Marvel Character Crossover Moments That Need to Be in the New Series

Star Wars and Marvel are finally crossing over. Now, obviously you could make the assumption that the House of Ideas is hitting the crossover button to get some sales, but regardless of that, this is an exciting development. Star Wars and Marvel Comics are both in a place where they’ve rarely been and a good old-fashioned crossover is exactly the kind of sure thing that both franchises need. Fans have been expecting this since Disney acquired LucasFilms, with the company getting Star Wars superfan Kevin Smith and David Marquez to give readers this rather momentous crossover. Even though we can be somewhat cynical about the whole situation, at the very least the publisher got the kind of A-list talent a project like this needs.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The two properties have some of the most popular fictional characters in pop culture, and fans have been talking about various characters teaming up for a long time. Over the years, plenty of people have talked about various characters teaming up, leading there to be some things that fans definitely want to see from this upcoming crossover. No Star Wars/Marvel crossover would be complete without these seven crossover moments, giving fans scenes that they will never forget.

7) Deep Cut Character Crossovers

Image Courtesy of Lucasfilm

I’ve been a Star Wars fan longer than I’ve been a Marvel one. In the ’90s, I discovered the new novels of the Expanded Universe and fell in love. These books gave us new stories, many of which focused on the less popular characters. Characters like Wedge Antilles, General Jan Dodonna, Mon Mothma, Admiral Ackbar, Wes Janson, and many more all became actual characters with personalities and it was awesome (the X-Wing Rogue and Wraith Squadron books are fantastic). Over in the Marvel Universe, there’s a whole ecosystem of D-list and below characters, giving the superpowered community the kind of depth it needs to feel real. Kevin Smith is a massive fan of both universes and we need to see him use that knowledge to give us a lot of deep cut moments. I want to see Namorita and Ackbar, Wedge Antilles and Willie Lumpkin, Mon Mothma and Contessa Valentina Allegra Fontaine, crossovers of that nature, even if they’re just in the background. These are the Easter egg moments that reward longtime fans and this crossover needs them.

6) Captain America and Luke Skywalker Being Wholesome

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Captain America is Marvel’s greatest soldier and him teaming up with the Rebel Alliance makes perfect sense. He’d take one look at the Imperials, get a whiff of fascism, and go to town. There are very few characters in Star Wars who would fit well with the idealistic patriotism of the Cap, but there is one who I think goes well with the Sentinel of Liberty – Luke Skywalker. Both of them are people who were raised to be hard-working and conscientious, both of them believe in freedom, and both are willing to give their all for the battle against evil. Steve and Luke would make for amazing friends and it would be awesome to see them together, being wholesome. Cap and Luke talking about their different childhoods while sharing a tall glass of blue milk would make this whole crossover worth it. Also, thrown in a scene of them working together to mow through some Imperials, because we all want to see a lightsaber in action along with Cap’s legendary shield.

5) Doctor Doom Sassing Darth Vader and the Emperor

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Doctor Doom is Marvel’s most storied monarch and it looks like he’s taking center stage on the Marvel side of things when it comes to the villains. Doom working with the Empire would be a very interesting thing. He’s not going to do what he’s told and would run through any stormtroopers sent after him. This would lead to Darth Vader showing up and that’s where we get the stuff we want. Doom has no fear of anyone, so Vader wouldn’t scare him and he would definitely give the armored Sith Lord the business. Vader would not be ready for something like that and it would be awesome to see how the two characters play off one another. As far as the Emperor, Doom might sense his power and keep things in check so he can betray the Empire later, playing the lesser noble. He also might not recognize the power of the Emperor over his actions and sass the lord of a thousand thousand worlds. The Empire is built on fear and obedience and Doom only likes those things when he’s the one getting them.

4) Someone Asking If the Thing Has Rocks All Over

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Mallrats has always been my favorite Kevin Smith movie. Sure, he’s made better movies – Chasing Amy and Dogma, obviously – but I felt a kindred spirit in Brodie when I first saw the movie in the ’90s, for better and for worse. Brodie is the kind of person who talks about superheroes in the most crude terms, which led him to wondering some things about Ben Grimm, the ever-loving blue eyed Thing. Without getting too R-rated, he wonders if the Thing is rocks all over and even asks Stan Lee about it when he meets the writer, who was having a signing at the Brodie’s LCS. Smith has been writing superheroes since 1998, and he’s brought a lot of mature themes to his books, so this isn’t out of pocket for him. We need this kind of moment from the book, paying homage to one of Smith’s best jokes. Maybe Han Solo asks about it over a game of sabaac, using it to fluster Ben and make him play stupidly. Comics can be more adult in 2026 and this is what this book needs.

3) Iron Man Hitting on Princess Leia

Image Courtesy of Lucasfilm

Princess Leia Organa is one of the most beloved characters in pop culture. Played by the incomparable Carrie Fisher (if you have HBO Max, watch her one woman show Wishful Drinking; we lost someone amazing when she left us), Leia is completely devoted to the cause of the Rebel Alliance. Under her beautiful exterior, there’s a core of steel; it doesn’t matter if you threaten to destroy her planet, she’s not going to give you what want and will use her pain to fuel her hatred of you. While we all know that she ends up with Han Solo, it would be awesome to see some of the ladies men of the Marvel Universe flirt with her. Smith loves Daredevil, so there’s a chance that we could see the two of them flirt with each other, but it would be much more fun to see Iron Man be the one who hits on her. Matt Murdock always gets his woman, but mostly because of his whole “hot Catholic guilt himbo” thing. It’s not as fun to see him talk to a woman as it is to see Tony Stark do so. It would be hilarious to see Leia shoot Stark down time after time, playing him like a fiddle, especially if we brought Han into the whole thing.

2) Wolverine vs. Chewbacca

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Wolverine is known for his savagery in battle, so getting to see him go up against the Empire is going to be a lot of fun. Adamantium would cut through stormtrooper armor like butter and if we’re lucky, we’ll get to see whether a lightsaber can melt through the fabled metal. While a Vader/Logan fight would be great, there’s another fight that fans want to see – Wolverine vs. Chewbacca. The two of them are both hairy, animalistic berserkers who forge deep relationships with people, especially after they save their lives. Both of them even have similar nicknames – Wolvie and Chewie – and retractable claws (Wookies have climbing claws, although it’s considered dishonorable to use them in a fight). It would be great to see the two of them fight the first time the heroes meet each other, gaining respect for their other afterwards. Maybe Logan can somehow understand Shyriiwook and they drink together later. There’s a lot of potential for the two of them and we need to get to see that.

1) Spider-Man Asking About Death Star Contractors

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Clerks introduced all of us to Kevin Smith. The writer/director quickly established that Dante and Randall weren’t just cool 20somethings working dead end jobs (back in the ’90s, you could work at a gas station and actually afford to live a fun life), they were also nerds, which helped the movie seem more real. The two of them throw pop culture references at each other and during one of these scenes, we get a classic conversation where the two of them talk about the innocent people killed on the second Death Star. Randall rightly points out that the soldiers weren’t the ones building the Death Star, with the Empire almost certainly having to hire an army of contractors to make the battle station a reality. We need to have this conversation homaged in this book and there’s only one character who should bring it up – Spider-Man. It feels like a conversation that Peter would have someone and it would be hilarious, a nice deep cut for us Smith fans who also love Star Wars.