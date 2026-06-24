Summer of Supergirl Special #1 Is the Perfect Primer on the Maid of Might (Review)

Supergirl has long been one of the most well-known superheroes ever, but calling her popular hasn’t always been correct. Everyone knows her but she hasn’t been able to forge a lasting connection with fans in the 21st century. 2026 is the biggest year for Kara Zor-El in a very long time; Supergirl (2026) is the biggest chance she’s had to break back into the pop cultural landscape in ages. The last few years have been an interesting time for the character, as DC has been rebuilding her in the minds of fans starting with the fantastic Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, slowly but surely spotlighting her in various books before giving her another solo book in 2025. Supergirl (Vol. 8) has been her best book in ages, and with her movie coming, DC is pulling a full court press with the Summer of Supergirl Special #1, a one-shot meant for fans new and old.

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Supergirl is one of DC’s most powerful superheroines and she’s much more complicated than most casual fans of the character realize. She has a rich history and this issue is able to bring that legacy of story to life. This is one of those books that is all about film synergy but done in the best possible way. This is a completely flawless comic from start to finish and is exactly the kind of movie tie-in that the comic industry needs more of it. This is a showcase for one of the greatest comic characters ever and even if you aren’t a fan of Supergirl, you will be by the end.

Rating: 5 out of 5

Pros Cons Each of these stories is able to perfectly illustrate who Supergirl is for fans who may not have experienced her solo adventures Provides a bridge to her solo book that will hook new fans Gives readers a definitive origin for Supergirl, making sense of her various changes

This Is the Primer for Supergirl That Every DC Fan Needs to Read

I’ve been the first to complain about MCU synergy in Marvel comics, so it might seem hypocritical for me to write a glowing review of a book that is one hundred perfect a DCU synergy comic. However, there’s a difference between this comic and Marvel’s failed attempts – it actually works. Supergirl is one of those characters that every fan wants to like, but it can be hard to find a throughline because she is super complicated. It can be daunting to walk into her adventures. This issue is meant to be the bridge, giving fans who want to know more about her a road to understanding her. It does that by giving readers three flawless Supergirl stories.

The first is from her series writer Sophie Campbell. It spins out of their confrontation in Lobo #4, with them dealing with the consequences of their fight. Campbell is able to take a story that is basically beginning in the middle and make it work. I didn’t read that issue of Lobo, so I was walking into this blind. She was able to catch me up in the most entertaining way before giving me a story that defines who Kara is and how she operates, before ending with a hook for her solo series. This story gives itself a tall task and it delivers, the best way to kick off this issue.

The next story is Gail Simone writing a team-up between the Maid of Might and Mary Marvel, a nice little superhero story about two young women connecting. It feels so real; it helps that it’s written by a woman. There’s an authenticity to it that shines through. Finally, we get the only story written by a man, with Mark Waid laying out the canon past of Supergirl. It’s exactly what you would want to give a new fan of the character. Waid has been laying out the canon of DC for the last couple of years and him turning his attention to Kara’s origin is perfect. These stories are all fantastic and all of them will work for you whether you’re a longtime fan or someone who wants to dip their toes into the heroine.

This Is the Kind of Art You Want For a Showcase Book

Image courtesy of DC Comics

Supergirl (Vol. 8) is being written and drawn by Sophie Campbell and it one of the best-looking books on the market. It’s set a high bar for this comic and luckily, this issue clears it. The first story is drawn by Belen Ortega of Trinity: Daughter of Wonder Woman fame. Ortega’s art is detailed and expressive and Campbell is able to get the best out of him. Every page looks fantastic – the funny pages helping the jokes land, the action scenes feeling hard-hitting and kinetic, the emotional scenes really connecting with the audience. It has that manga slice of life feel that Campbell brings to the main book, but in Ortega’s own unique style. I can’t gush enough about the art of this story; it looks amazing and the storytelling is out of this world.

Emma Kubert draws the second story and she gives the issue a sort of Bronze Age superhero story feel that’s also thoroughly modern. A scion of the legendary Kubert family, she has the goods. Her action and figure work is rich and detailed and her expressive panels allow readers to connect with the emotional stakes of the story. Finally, Cian Tormey is able to showcase the origin of Kara Zor-El beautifully. While it’s my least favorite are in the whole book, it’s exactly the kind of art I’d put in front of new fans who might not have read a lot of superhero comics. Great figure work and storytelling in a distinct, eye-catching style.

Last year, DC did a fantastic job of putting out Superman comics that a movie fan could read and fall in love with and Summer of Supergirl Special #1 shows how good they’ve gotten at that. This comic is perfect for someone who just walked out of the movie and it will get them into the main book. Honestly, the way this issue slots into her ongoing series, forming the perfect jumping on point for it, is something I’ve wanted to see from a movie tie-in comics for years now. This is how you make movie fans into comic fans. It’s a comic that lays out exactly who Supergirl is and gives readers the kind of adventures they’re in store for if they stick around. The art and writing are top-notch, from a group of creators who some of the best at what they do, a showcase for new fans.

Summer of Supergirl Special #1 is on sale now.

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