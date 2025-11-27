Sorry Tom King Fans, DC’s New Supergirl Series is Her Best Modern Comic

People might go crazy for Woman of Tomorrow, but I have to say, I’m enjoying the new Supergirl series a lot better. It was just a few years ago that writer Tom King tackled writing Supergirl in a limited series that took the world by storm. It was so popular, it’s even being used as the basis for Kara Zor-El’s big DCU debut in next year’s Supergirl movie. Now to be fair, it is a pretty strong story. But the current ongoing Supergirl series, for my money, is a much more satisfying approach.

As part of DC’s big “Summer of Superman” initiative, the publisher launched a swath of new series and miniseries, including a new Supergirl ongoing by Sophie Campbell (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Wet Moon). This series is a lighthearted comic that sees Kara reconnect with her old pre-Crisis life in Midvale, only to get caught up in offbeat weirdness like an impostor stealing her identity or monsters popping up at every turn. It’s definitely not the same vibe as Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, but I think it’s the perfect vibe for a Supergirl story.

Supergirl Takes a Different, But More Fulfilling Approach to Kara Zor-El

Supergirl is a lighthearted approach to the Maid of Might. Instead of saving the day alongside the Superman Family in Metropolis, Kara returns to Midvale, the same small town she protected back when Supergirl first debuted. You can tell right away that Campbell wanted a modern-day Silver Age feel with this comic. Aside from having Supergirl literally return to her roots, Campbell’s story features old-school thought bubbles to give us a better glimpse into Kara’s as well as other people’s inner feelings. But the Silver Age fun does not stop there.

Campbell really embraces things from Supergirl’s earliest days. She gives us a modern-day retelling of Lesla-Lar, a classic Supergirl foe who tried stealing Supergirl’s identity. But what’s so fun is that Campbell isn’t simply retreading ground from the Silver Age. She’s taking these elements and using them to build something new and fulfilling for Supergirl. Instead of keeping Lesla-Lar in the role of a villain, Supergirl makes her into a friend, expanding Kara’s supporting cast and showing the positive influence she has on the people around her.

Now, just because this series does give more Silver Age, wholesome vibes, don’t think it ignores the bad stuff. Campbell readily touches on the complex and harrowing life that Supergirl has lived through, with issue #6 digging deep into her residual trauma. Her death at the hands of the Anti-Monitor, her time with the Red Lanterns, and even what she went through during Woman of Tomorrow are all there in the darkest corners of her mind. But what Supergirl excels at is showing how Kara continues to thrive and how her upbeat and ultra-positive spirit endures.

Woman of Tomorrow is Good, But Supergirl is the Ongoing She Needed

Now, I’m not discounting Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow or Tom King. Obviously, it’s a story that really resonated with people, and yes, it also touched on the more painful elements of Supergirl, such as her survivor’s guilt. And that’s the kind of stuff I like seeing in Supergirl stories. King understood that she’s not a Superman clone and told a story more fitting for who Kara is. However, it was missing the lighthearted charm that I think really is necessary to balance out Supergirl’s overall character.

Maybe it’s because what I’ve come to expect from a Supergirl comic is largely shaped by Sterling Gates’ run, which, for my money, is arguably Kara’s best comic. That series knew Supergirl works best in a middle ground, one where her trauma and feelings of loss aren’t ignored, but they’re also not dominant either. Supergirl has faced tough times, yes, but she’s someone who looks forward to the future with a smile on her face, ready to take on any challenge that comes her way. Campbell’s current series gets that, and it has the potential to match what Gates did.

I think Supergirl is one of the Superman Family’s most interesting characters. And as a fan of hers, I’m happy to see she’s in a fun comic, but one that recognizes how far she’s come. Sophie Campbell’s Supergirl has the right mix of seriousness and lightheartedness that I feel works with the character, and honestly, it doesn’t hurt that Campbell likes playing with the Silver Age trappings to make something incredibly unique. Woman of Tomorrow might get all the attention, but the current Supergirl series is exactly the kind of book I’ve been hoping for.

