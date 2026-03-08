10 Most Powerful Female DC Superheroes of All Time

DC Comics is home to some of the most powerful superheroes in comic books, many of whom are capable of feats on a universal or even multiversal scale. And while the male superheroes tend to hog the spotlight, there are just as many powerful women who possess the powers of gods. Whether through immense physical strength or reality-warping magic, many women rank among DC Comics’ mightiest characters. Additionally, many have honed their abilities for decades, making them incredibly skilled in combat. From deep beneath the waves to the far reaches of space, countless heroines use their extraordinary gifts to help people and fight villains.

Even though the superhero genre is often considered male-dominated, there are plenty of women with far greater powers and skills.

10) Mera

Second only to Aquaman, Mera is one of the most powerful Atlantians on Earth. Like all Atlantians, Mera possesses incredible strength and can withstand the crushing weight of the ocean’s waters. She’s proven tough enough to match Black Lantern, Wonder Woman and Eclipso. Mera’s hydrokinetic abilities are practically unmatched in terms of skill and scale. With the power to control all forms of water, Mera has instantly dehydrated the Flash, removed the oxygen from Ocean Master’s body, teleported through bodies of water, flooded cities, and overpowered the entire Justice League single-handedly while also taking control of an ocean’s worth of water. Aquaman may be the King of the Seven Seas, but Mera is its mighty queen.

9) Starfire

The princess of the alien planet Tamaran, Koriand’r, aka Starfire, is the mightiest warrior of her people. While she often comes off as gentle and carefree, the moment the situation calls for it, she will draw on her superhuman abilities and decades of combat experience to crush her enemies. Starfire is strong enough to tear apart starships, is fast enough to cross galaxies in minutes, and has kept pace with other skilled fighters like Donna Troy, General Zod, and Wonder Woman. Starfire’s most iconic ability is her starbolts, which at full power can one-shot destroy Brainiac’s ship. At her peak, Starfire can unleash all her stored energy to unleash an explosion as hot as the Sun.

8) Green Lantern (Jessica Cruz)

Fueled by willpower, Green Lanterns like Jessica Cruz can do practically anything they can imagine. Jessica is one of the Green Lantern Corps’ most revered members and her skill at harnessing her ring has made her a formidable opponent against all evildoers. Her ring gives her the power to create all kinds of weapons, armor, vehicles, and any other tool she needs. With the power to create anything, Jessica has torn starships like paper, countered a tsunami and an exploding volcano, absorbed Darkseid’s Omega Beams, and helped stop the Watchtower from crashing into the Earth. She’s also managed to defeat powerful intergalactic villains like Star Sapphire, the Dominators, Red Lanterns, and the Fatal Five.

7) Mary Marvel

Like her adoptive brother Billy Batson, when Mary Bromfield says “Shazam,” she transforms into a superhero empowered by the gods and heroes from ancient myth. In her Mary Marvel form, she possesses the agility of Selene, the strength of Hippolyta, the stamina of Artemis, the flight of Zephyrus, the invulnerability of Aurora, and the wisdom of Minerva. She can also fire powerful bolts of lightning. With powers equal to Shazam, Mary Marvel can destroy asteroids, fly faster than light, move islands, tear through Green Lantern constructs, and defeat some of DC’s strongest beings like Captain Atom, Black Adam, and the Aztec God Quetzalcoatl.

6) Supergirl

As Superman’s cousin, Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, is one of the strongest Kryptonians in the universe. Under a yellow sun, Supergirl possesses super strength, super speed, flight, heat vision, and freeze breath. Even though she’s not as powerful as her cousin, Supergirl is still a formidable and experienced fighter who has faced off against some of the strongest villains the DC Universe has to offer. With her incredible abilities, Supergirl has threatened spacetime with her speed, shrugged off nuclear bombs at point-blank range, obliterated moons, and nearly killed the multiversal villain the Anti-Monitor. And thanks to her extensive training on Themyscira, Supergirl has the fighting prowess of some of the island’s most skilled Amazons. She also regularly trades blows with DC’s other powerhouses like Wonder Woman and Superman.

5) Power Girl

Hailing from a parallel Earth, Power Girl is an alternate version of Supergirl who’s older, more experienced, and even stronger. As a Kryptonian, Power Girl’s immense strength and speed make her one of the physically toughest members of DC’s superhero community. Power Girl is so strong that she’s punched Wonder Woman from Washington D.C. to Canada, generated earthquakes with a stomp, lifted a city-sized starship, and pushed the moon. Her strength has allowed her to regularly defeat other heroes like Supergirl, Captain Atom, and the Justice League International’s entire roster. Power Girl has even managed to defeat an alternate universe version of Superman. With her overwhelming might and bad temper, Power Girl is a force to be reckoned with.

4) Big Barda

Trained on the hellish planet of Apokolips since birth, Big Barda was originally the leader of Darkseid’s elite guard, known as the Female Furies. However, after falling in love with Mr. Miracle, she abandoned her home and became a force for good. However, Big Barda never let her shift in loyalty diminish her overwhelming strength and ruthless warrior spirit. An immortal soldier, Big Barda, has strength comparable to Wonder Woman and has been training for eons. Her signature weapon, the Mega Rod, can be used to deliver Earth-shaking strikes and fire powerful concussive blasts of energy. As the finest warrior Apokolips ever produced, Big Barda can match and overpower many of the strongest New Gods, including Granny Goodness, Knockout, and the Female Furies.

3) Raven

The daughter of the all-powerful demon Trigon and trained by the sorcerers of Azarath, Raven ranks among the greatest magic-users in DC Comics. Her demonic heritage and years of mastering the mystic arts have enabled her to unlock countless potent spells, including astral projection, flight, matter manipulation, telepathy, telekinesis, energy projection, time manipulation, precognition, and soul manipulation. Raven can even weaponize her own soul, which can take the form of a gigantic, near-indestructible bird that can eclipse the Sun. And if Raven were to embrace her demonic half fully, her power would grow exponentially, and she could become a force of pure destruction. With her near-infinite potential, Raven has battled some of the strongest magical beings in the multiverse, including Neron, Trigon, and the Spectre.

2) Wonder Woman

The most iconic female superhero of all time, Diana, aka Wonder Woman, is practically unmatched in her strength, speed, and fighting skills. An Amazon from the hidden island of Themyscira, Wonder Woman has spent her entire life training in every form of combat. Her divine heritage also makes her one of DC’s physically strongest heroes as she’s helped pull a planet, escaped a black hole, redirected the combined power of the Olympians, and defeated the entire Justice League while blindfolded. Wonder Woman can move so fast that she enters the Speed Force, and her sword is so sharp that it can split apart atoms. She regularly defeats primordial gods and is one of the few heroes who can match Superman. And if she takes off her bracelets, her powers drastically multiply.

1) Zatanna

While she may present herself as a regular stage magician, Zatanna is the most powerful sorcerer in DC Comics and can alter the fabric of reality. With just a thought or backwards word, Zatanna can do anything she can imagine, including resurrecting the dead, transmuting matter, warping time, controlling minds, removing powers, teleporting across dimensions, and erasing people from reality. She even once broke through the boundaries of reality and manipulated the fourth wall itself, crumpling a universe like a piece of paper. Zatanna has fired energy blasts equivalent to a year’s worth of sunlight, covered the moon with an ocean, sent shockwaves across all of creation, and defeated multiversal beings such as Zor, Pralaya, and the Great Darkness.

