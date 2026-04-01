Wonder Man #1 Is Pure MCU Synergy, But In a Good Way (Review)

Wonder Man getting an MCU show was a big surprise, and the fact that it was actually good was even more of a shock. Simon Williams has long been one of the Avengers’ best lower card heroes, but he’s usually stuck in stories that center on Scarlet Witch (which is a first; usually it’s women being defined by men). His past as a former reluctant criminal and Hollywood superstar make him one of the more interesting members of the team, and he’s also one of the most powerful heroes around, a man for whom death is basically just a waiting room. There are lots of under-loved Avengers, but he has always topped the list for a lot of fans and for them a new Wonder Man series was a long time coming.

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Wonder Man #1 is an example of MCU synergy, which is something that comic readers usually complain about. Marvel Comics has been changing its comics for movie fans who definitely aren’t ever going to buy comics, and it can get pretty frustrating. However, the creative team of Gerry Duggan and Mark Buckingham understood the assignment and give readers a wonderful old school first issue.

Rating: 4 out of 5

Pros Cons Duggan captures the feel of Hollywood, while nailing the characters and giving readers a fun, accessible story This book is a great read, but it’s not going to reinvent wheel and it definitely isn’t about the MCU Wonder Man Buckingham is an old pro, and his art is fantastic Cool mystery plot, a fun return, and a big surprise add up to a great first issue

Duggan Captures the Hollywood Hero Perfectly

Wonder Man has been getting a lot of praise, so the character getting a comic series isn’t as huge a shock as him getting a show. Writer Gerry Duggan, a resident of Los Angeles, is honestly a pretty uneven scribe; he redefined who Deadpool could be, but he also was one of the biggest problems with the X-Men’s Krakoa Era. His Godzilla comics have done well, but West Coast Avengers sank like a stone. However, he was the perfect choice for this issue, because he’s someone who understands the Hollywood system, having worked with his friend Brian Posehn in Tinsel Town. Right from the first page, you can feel him using this experience to make the book feel correct in a way that most creators who have worked on Wonder Man can’t.

As far as it goes, Duggan is a white meat superhero writer. He’s not going to challenge readers too much, and his stories work best when he keeps it simple because he doesn’t really have the chops for grand storytelling (other than Deadpool). This first issue isn’t remaking superhero comics, and it’s stronger for it. This is a pretty standard first issue, laying out the status quo, catching up fans who don’t know the character very well, and giving readers a solid mystery plot that will pull them in. The characters shine in this book, and there’s a few great Marvel mainstays here who add to the fun of it. This isn’t the MCU Wonder Man, and it’s not some redefinition of the character. It’s just good old fashioned superhero goodness, which is Duggan’s sweet spot.

Buckingham Was the Perfect Choice for This Comic

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Mark Buckingham is one of the most dependable artists in the comic industry. He’s an excellent penciler and inker, the kind of artist you can hand anything and he’ll make it shine. He brings that skill to Wonder Man #1 and it’s fantastic. The page layouts are flawless, with most pages using a six-panel set up that sets up a nice story beat. The page borders are the sprocket holes for film, and that little extra work put into it (he used to work with Chris Bachalo and the two were known for their border illustrations while working together) really sells the Holywood feel of the issue.

Much like Duggan, Buckingham isn’t the flashiest creators, but he is one with amazing fundamentals, something that is one display immediately. This book is full of beautifully detailed line work, great character acting that really enhances the script, and feels like it’s actually taking place in Los Angeles (Buckingham is British, but Duggan is an award-winning photographer, so one can assume he sent the artist reference pictures). It all blends together to create an amazing reading experience.

Wonder Man #1 isn’t changing the comic industry, and any MCU fan picking up the book isn’t going to get exactly what the show gave them. However, they are going to get a first issue that will keep them coming back. The characters are fun, the plot is exciting, and the art makes the story work better. MCU synergy has become a huge problem over the years for a lot of comic fans (including this one; couldn’t you tell?), but this is an example of it working beautifully. Marvel — more of this please.

Wonder Man #1 is on sale now.

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