Wonder Man’s 7 Deadliest Enemies in Marvel Comics

Wonder Man is making his way into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and while there are no notable villains in the upcoming Disney+ series, he has some big-time enemies in Marvel Comics. It looks like the Wonder Man series will feature an antagonistic organization in the U.S. government’s Damage Control, as well as a hint that Simon Williams’s brother Eric will appear in at least one episode, and he is a very famous villain from the comics. For fans who want to know a little more about Wonder Man and his rogues’ gallery, he has built up some big villains since his debut in Avengers #9 in 1964, initially as a villain himself.

Here is a look at the seven deadliest Wonder Man villains in Marvel Comics, ranked.

7) Count Nefaria

Image Courtesy of Marvel

Count Nefaria was an early Avengers villain, a member of the Maggia, and a man who held great power, even after his role as a villain was uncovered. He was so powerful that he made things hard for the entire Avengers team when he fought them. It was during an early battle with the Avengers that Count Nefaria got his powers, which include augmented strength via ionic energy. Add in the people who work for him, and Nefaria is a very dangerous villain.

6) Madame Masque

Image Courtesy of Marvel

Madame Masque has a similar power level to Count Nefaria when it comes to controlling people around her to fight in her name. That is because she is Count Nefaria’s daughter, and she inherited his position as the Maggia leader when he was out of the picture. Masque wears a golden mask over her face after she was permanently scarred in a plane crash. Since Wonder Man and Count Nefaria were enemies, that put Masque in his targets as well. While she doesn’t have the supernatural powers of her father, Masque is one of the deadliest assassins in Marvel Comics.

5) Baron Zemo

Image Courtesy of Marvel

The first Marvel Comic issue that Wonder Man appeared in was Avengers #9. Simon Williams had gotten into some trouble with the law based on embezzling money from his father’s company and was in jail. He ended up being bailed out by the Masters of Evil, and their group’s leader, Baron Zemo, gave Simon powers and turned him into Wonder Man. However, Zemo revealed Simon would die without a regular injection that only he could provide. Wonder Man ended up sacrificing his life to save the Avengers, and even when he returned from the dead, Baron Zemo remained one of his most hated villains.

4) The Enchantress

Image Courtesy of Marvel

Enchantress is an extremely powerful Marvel villain, an Asgardian with magical powers, and one of the deadliest mystics in comics. Enchantress was one of the first supervillains Wonder Man knew, as she was there to bail him out of jail when the Masters of Evil and Baron Zemo gave Simon his superpowers and then threatened his life if he didn’t follow their orders. In fact, Enchantress used the same machine she used on Simon Williams on Erik Josten to turn him into Atlas. Later, Enchantress used her powers of seduction to force Wonder Man to become her pawn and lover. However, when she tried to turn him into a God, he was able to resist it and beat her.

3) Vision

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Vision is the one hero who has become a villain of Wonder Man, and they continued to clash even when both men were members of the Avengers. There is a very good reason why these two heroes hated each other. After Wonder Man died to save the Avengers, Ultron stole his body and used his brainwaves to create the Vision. When Wonder Man came back to life, there was conflict, and Vision showed intense jealousy when Simon paid attention to Scarlet Witch. The two eventually came to look at each other like brothers, but even then, when Vision had his memories wiped, and Simon refused to allow them to use his brainwaves to bring the original Vision back, it proved there was still a grudge.

2) Kang the Conqueror

Image Courtesy of Marvel

Kang the Conqueror is one of the Avengers’ most dangerous villains, and he even looked to be the next big bad in the MCU, although real-world events ended that. However, Kang is one of Marvel’s most powerful villains since he comes from the future and has weapons, technology, and knowledge that put him on a level above heroes from the present day. However, there are some heroes that keep them on or above his level, and Wonder Man is one of them. Kang actually used Wonder Man as a minion against his will at one time, and during the Kang Dynasty, Kang actually killed Wonder Man.

1) The Grim Reaper

Image Courtesy of Marvel

Wonder Man’s deadliest villain might not be the most powerful, but it is the one who has the biggest grudge. Simon Williams’ greatest villain is his brother Eric Williams, the villain known as The Grim Reaper. Eric initially became a villain and an Avengers enemy when he blamed them for his brother’s death. When Wonder Man came back to life, Eric tried to recruit him to join him, but when Simon realized what his brother had done, he fought him instead. He and Wonder Man fought many times, but Eric has since died, although he remained a threat thanks to ending up in Mephisto’s realm.

