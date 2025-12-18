Marvel’s Most Underrated Hero Getting a New Comic After His MCU Debut

The new year is set to be an exciting one for Marvel fans. Not only are both Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Avengers: Doomsday both headed to theaters next year, but there’s good stuff heading to the small screen as well, the first project of which being Wonder Man. The upcoming Disney+ series is set to debut on January 27, 2026, and will see the arrival of one of Marvel’s most underrated heroes, but fans of the character have more than just his live-action debut to get excited for. He’s coming back to comics with a brand-new solo series as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On Thursday, Marvel announced that a new, five-issue Wonder Man series is coming in March 2026. The new series is written by Gerry Duggan with art by Mark Buckingham and will see things get very complicated for Hollywood’s hero. Simon Williams/Wonder Man returns to Hollywood using his powers to keep the city in line but gets caught up in a deadly mystery involving an old friend that lands him on the wrong side of not only the Hollywood studios, but fellow hero Patsy Walker/Hellcat as well — and his career might just be at stake.

The Wonder Man Comic May Not Be Connected to the MCU But It Still Sounds Fun

While the timing works well with Simon Williams’ MCU debut, don’t expect the new Wonder Man comic to be connected to the MCU — but also don’t count it out in terms of being a fun adventure for one of Marvel’s most engaging heroes. Wonder Man has been an iconic character since his debut (as a villain) in The Avengers #9 in 1964 and Duggan even spoke about how exciting getting to take on the favorite character is and how special the new series is going to be.

“Wonder Man has always been a favorite of mine, and so’s Mark Buckingham,” Duggan said in a statement. “To be able to collaborate with one of the kings of comics and a true gentleman has been a thrill and a privilege. Simon Williams dreams of Hollywood, and his city and show business has had a rough go of it. Join us for a very special debut, starring Wonder Man, his chosen family, and the one he was born into. This one’s going to be special.”

“It has been a delight to dive into Wonder Man’s world for his brand-new solo series and a pleasure to work with Gerry Duggan,” Buckingham said. “Simon is a good man who doesn’t always make the best choices. He takes care of his family and friends… but often to his own detriment. Especially when it comes to Randolph Chancellor.”

He added, “It has been fun designing a distinctive look for his book that will help ground us in Hollywood as Simon Williams revisits his LA life. Ther is action, adventure, a little bit of romance, and a lot of laughs.”

Here’s how Marvel officially describes the new Wonder Man series: “LIGHTS, CAMERA, SUPER HERO ACTION! Simon Williams has had his ups and down, from being manipulated into villainy by the Enchantress, to being one of the brightest stars in the Avengers! But just like Hollywood, no matter how low the lows, Simon keeps fighting the good fight. But what happens when the past finally catches up to him? Enter Randolph Chancellor: Simon’s former cellmate! A true love letter to L.A. as well as the history of Wonder Man!”

Wonder Man #1 goes on sale March 18, 2026.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!