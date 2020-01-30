Margot Robbie Wants a Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy Team Up After Birds of Prey

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) star Margot Robbie wants to see a Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy team up on the big screen. In a recent interview, Robbie said that she has been interested in seeing her take on Harley meet up with Poison Ivy for a long time, largely due the characters' relationship that makes them so popular for DC Comics fans.

In the interview (via CBR) Robbie indicated that she would love to explore the two characters on-screen.

"I've been pushing a Poison Ivy reunion for a long time," Robbie said. "I've been really working that angle for a long time. Because obviously Ivy and Harley have such an incredible relationship, so I would love to explore that."

This is far from the first time that Robbie has shared the sentiment that she'd like to see Harley and Ivy come together. Back in 2018, Robbie told Pride Source that she was hopeful that she'd be able to explore the popular pairing on screen because the relationship between the two characters was one of her favorite things about the comics.

"If you read the comics you know that Poison Ivy and Harley have an intimate relationship," Robbie said. "In some comics they convey it as a friendship; in other comics you can see that they're actually sexually involved as a couple. I've been trying to - I would love to have Poison Ivy thrown into the universe, because the Harley and Poison Ivy relationship is one of my favorite aspects of the comics, so I'm looking to explore that on screen."

While Birds of Prey doesn't appear to be presenting that Harley/Ivy opportunity, given the force that Robbie has been when it comes to Birds of Prey, it's always a possibility in the future. In a behind-the-scenes video, Birds of Prey director Cathy Han spoke a bit about just how much of a hand Robbie had in making Birds of Prey a reality.

"This movie owes so much to Margot," Han said. "It really was her idea. She pitched it. She pitched the idea of a girl gang movie with Harley Quinn and that was because she, I think, understood the character in that Harley is not someone that wants to ever be alone and then she developed the script with Christina. I think she recruited Christina in the process. So this has been a very personal journey for her I think."

Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) opens on February 7th. Other upcoming DC Films movies include Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5th, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, Black Adam on December 22, 2021, Shazam! 2 on April 1, 2022, Super Pets on May 20, 2022, The Flash on July 1, 2022, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.

