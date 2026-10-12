Early Clayface Reactions Compare the DCU Villain Movie to 2025’s Most Memorable Horror

With Clayface soon set for release, early reactions to the DCU villain movie are heaping high praise on the film. Ever since the all-new DC Universe movie continuity was introduced, the franchise has been careful in setting itself apart from other superhero franchises. The shared DC universe might have set about adapting some of the comics’ most iconic heroes early on, but DC Studios under James Gunn and Peter Safran have made many daring creative choices. One of these is Clayface, a horror movie set to introduce the titular Batman villain into the DCU even before the Dark Knight himself has appeared. Promos for Clayface helped set the movie apart from the majority of superhero cinema even ahead of its October 23 release, but early reactions are praising Clayface in an unexpectedly specific way.

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Posts from DC Film News on X reacting to early screenings of the movie claim that audience members have hyped the movie by comparing it to 2025’s Obsession. Stating that they “haven’t felt like this leaving a movie since Obsession” might seem like an off-hand comment, but for a first reaction to compare Clayface to the recent smash hit is incredibly exciting. Not only does it make the DCU’s Clayface seem like a true horror movie, but it teases that even fans of acclaimed horror will be impressed by the film. As well as building anticipation for the movie ahead of its theatrical release on October 23, that comparison actually suggests that the DCU is heading for uncharted territory in the best possible way.

The early buzz on CLAYFACE has some people comparing it to OBSESSION.



One person told me, “We haven’t felt like this leaving a movie since Obsession.” pic.twitter.com/o9lobvFyB3 — DC Film News (@DCFilmNews) October 12, 2026

How Clayface Can Radically Transform The Trajectory of the DCU

Image courtesy of DC Studios

Several aspects of Clayface make it a DC first, with its R-rating in particular subtly setting it apart from previous DC adaptations. The reports that the movie would adapt the Batman villain with a focus on body horror helped build hype for Clayface, but just days before its theatrical release, those horror credentials now seem stronger than ever. The early reactions to the movie comparing it to Obsession are an incredible sign, not just because they confirm early reports about Clayface, but because they point to a bold and daring future for the DCU.

Of course, it’s hard to ignore the fact that the DCU is being established at a time when the superhero movie bubble seems dangerously close to bursting. With the movies of the comic book genre becoming increasingly inconsistent both with critics and at the box office, the comparisons between Clayface and 2025’s Obsession are a breath of fresh air. It’s not often that comic book adaptations so fully embrace other genres, so Clayface‘s apparent horror credentials are a sign that the DCU is seeking to change that. Delivering a DC movie presented as all-out horror might just be the breath of fresh air that the genre needs, and early reactions to the movie potentially indicate a bright future for the franchise.

While the success of a single movie doesn’t ensure the success of the DCU as a franchise, the comparison to Obsession is especially interesting. If the movies of the DCU are willing to vary so drastically in tone — after all, Superman and Supergirl were both pretty light-hearted superhero fare — then the franchise might just keep fans guessing with bold creative choices that push the boundaries of the genre. At a time when the established superhero movie format is beginning to grow a little stagnant, this sort of innovation is more than welcome. These early reactions are far from definitive, but they already paint a picture of Clayface that makes it one of the most exciting comic book adaptations in years.

How do you think Clayface will impact the DCU’s future? Let us know by sharing your thoughts in the comments below.