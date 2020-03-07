The Suicide Squad Director Reveals Adorable Kitten That The Cast And Crew Rescued

Fans are excited to see what James Gunn can do in the DC movie universe with his upcoming relaunch of The Suicide Squad, which features a grand cast of actors bringing these anti-heroes and villains to life. While they may be playing villains, the cast and crew of The Suicide Squad are anything but evil people, and one of the ways they've shown that is through a new social media post that introduces fans to an adorable kitten they rescued while filming the anticipated film. Her name is Bubblegum, and as you can see in the image below, the cast and crew bonded with her quickly, and they were able to get her back to the states and in a loving home.

James Gunn took to Instagram to post a photo of David Dastmalchian holding Bubblegum, and yeah, your heart is going to absolutely melt once you see them. You can check out the image below.

Gunn posted it with the caption "Another rescue from #ColonPanama - I present #TheSuicideSquad member @dastmalchian with Bubblegum. Bubblegum was a very friendly eight-month-old kitten who cozied up to the crew members first thing in the morning, especially our video-assist guy Porkchop, who ended up carrying her around for half the day. With the help of @fundacionrescatistaskc3 we were able to get her to the States and into the loving arms of Dave and his family. Happy #Caturday! ❤️😻❤️ #cat #cats #catsofinstagram"

Gunn also recently took to Instagram to share a wrap video from the set, though they are still shooting a bit of footage at the moment.

"That’s a wrap on our time in #Panama. #TheSuicideSquad isn’t quite done shooting but we’re approaching the finish line and we did just wrap some key cast members - @joaquincosiooficial, @itsdanielamelchior, @joelkinnaman, @johncena and @steveagee. Each one of them have defied expectations, gone above and beyond the call of duty, and touched my heart. I am grateful for all of them, as well as for the people of #ColonPanama and #PanamaCityPanama who helped to make our time here so special. Video courtesy @gretelroux."

The Suicide Squad stars Margot Robbie, John Cena, Jai Courtney, Viola Davis, Joel Kinnaman, Taika Waititi, Idris Elba, Nathan Fillion, Michael Rooker, Alice Braga, Pete Davidson, Peter Capaldi, David Dastmalchian, Storm Reid, Steve Agee, Daniela Melchior, and more.

The Suicide Squad hits theaters on August 6th, 2021, and we wish Bubblegum well with her new family!

