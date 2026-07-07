7 Marvel Superheroes That Would Absolutely Earn a Green Lantern Ring

The Green Lantern, in some form or another, has been around since 1940. The first Green Lantern was Alan Scott, who used a magical ring and lantern to fight evil. In the 1950s, a new version of the character was introduced, Hal Jordan, and the concept was changed completely. Instead of being magic-based, the new Lanterns were an intergalactic police force, their rings allowing them to shape the green energy of willpower. Over the years, numerous Lanterns have been introduced, with the ring going to people with two main attributes – the ability to overcome fear and great willpower. We’ve gotten some amazing Green Lantern stories over the years, with the Green Lantern Corps becoming an integral part of the DC Multiverse.

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One of the more interesting parts of the Green Lantern mythos is that really anyone can be a Green Lantern as long as they fearless and have a lot of willpower. We’ve seen numerous DC heroes get the mighty green power ring, as well as ones from the other Corps’. Looking over at Marvel Comics, there are numerous characters who definitely could earn one, making for amazing Green Lanterns. These seven Marvel heroes would definitely earn a Green Lantern ring, their fearlessness and willpower, becoming more powerful than ever.

7) Wolverine

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Wolverine may not be the first person you think of when you think of someone becoming a cosmic-powered hero, but anyone who knows anything about him knows that he would be an amazing Green Lantern. To begin with, he’s completely fearless, Logan having survived some brutal battles with the most dangerous villains out there. He’s thrown himself into battle against enemies that could destroy him, like the Hulk and Juggernaut, his healing factor and adamantium skeleton robbing him of any fear of death. As far as willpower goes, the ol’Canucklehead has been fighting against the animal side of him for decades and has learned to control it almost completely. This is made all the more impressive when you remember that his anger is a basically a part of his powers. He’d definitely get chosen by a Green Lantern ring, becoming even more formidable. He’s had cosmic adventures as an X-Man, so it wouldn’t be too far out of his wheelhouse.

6) Adam Warlock

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Adam Warlock is a cosmic Marvel legend, even if he’s fallen in stature in the 21st century. He was the key to making cosmic Marvel stories more popular than ever than the ’70s, battling enemies like the High Evolutionary, his evil alternate future self the Magus, and Thanos. He played a key role in Infinity Gauntlet and got popular for a few years before fading away. Since then, he’s returned several times but has never been all that popular, but he would definitely be chosen for a Green Lantern ring. This is a guy who was able to wield the power of the Infinity Gauntlet and was known for battling against the greatest threats in the cosmos. If there’s anyone without fear, it’s him. His willpower would also be off the charts; he’s been controlling powerful objects for years. He’d fit right into the Corps and it wouldn’t be the first time he used an object of great power that was green (his original Soul Gem was the same color).

5) Invisible Woman

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The Fantastic Four is as much a team of intrepid explorers as they are superheroes, so fearlessness is a big part of the job. Honestly, each member of the group could probably be chosen for a Green Lantern ring, as each of them can overcome great fear and has some pretty strong willpower. However, there’s one member of the team who basically has Green Lantern powers already: Invisible Woman. Her powers allow her to control invisible energy, even form constructs of it, so she has that going for her. As far as fearlessness goes, she’s always been a woman completely without fear. She’s the unbreakable heart and soul of Marvel’s First Family, the team’s heaviest hitter, which is saying something on a group with the Thing and the Human Torch. She doesn’t really need the upgrade because of her powers, but the ring’s onboard computer system and sensors would definitely be useful in her adventures. She already faces massive cosmic threats, so the only thing that would change is the jewelry.

4) Cyclops

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Cyclops has become an X-Men legend over the years. He’s been the team’s leader longer than anyone else and is a master of tactics and combat. He’s right up there with Captain America when it comes to leading superhero teams; in fact, there are some who would say that he’s a better leader than Cap. His life has been a struggle since the beginning – losing his parents, manifesting uncontrollable mutant parents thanks to a head injury, and was experimented on by Mister Sinister before he ever heard of Charles Xavier. Professor X was able to mold him into the hero he is today, a mutant who looks at every situation and immediately finds a way to win. He’s stood up to gods without flinching; fear has long since lost any hold over him. His willpower is second to none as well, allowing him to create powerful constructs. Honestly, it would be nice for him to get a buff for once, instead of them always going to his wife.

3) Spider-Man

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Spider-Man is New York City’s favorite web-slinging hero (unless you’re J. Jonah Jameson or Norman Osborn when they’re in their more villainous conceptions). He’s all about responsibility, using his spider powers to help anyone who can’t help themselves. He’s honestly perfect for the Green Lantern Corps; it would just expand his sphere of responsibility. Peter Parker may not be completely fearless, but he’s always able to overcome it, throwing himself into the fray against the most dangerous villains in the city. It has no power over him, which is a plus for him. As far as willpower goes, Spidey has it in spades. One of the most famous Spider-Man scenes is him overcoming his own fears and willing himself to lift up what was basically an entire building that had fallen on him. There’s a perfect word for the hero, and it sums up why he would definitely get a Green Lantern ring – indomitable.

2) Captain America

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Steve Rogers grew up in Depression-era New York City. He was a good person, trying to help everyone he could despite his own physical weaknesses and poverty. He desperately wanted to fight the Nazis and got his chance when he was chosen to be the recipient of the super soldier serum. He became Captain America, becoming the Sentinel of Liberty and a living legend, surviving everything thrown at him and returning to the country he loved so much after being frozen for decades. Cap is another hero who isn’t exactly fearless, yet has always been able to overcome it. As a kid, the 98-pound weakling was more than willing to jump into fight where the odds were unfair, despite knowing he was about to take a beating. As far as willpower goes, there are few heroes out there who can match him. He also some experience with objects like the Green Lantern ring, having used a Nova Corps helmet while with the Secret Avengers. Green Lantern Captain America would be amazing.

1) Daredevil

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Daredevil is the man without fear, so right there, that’s enough for a Green Lantern ring. Matt Murdock was able to overcome poverty and the loss of his father in order to become an attorney and one of the greatest heroes in New York City. Everything that Matt does is proof of how fearless he is. While his super senses make up for the loss of his sight, this is still a guy who jumps off tall buildings, swings through the city, and throws himself into battle with some of the most dangerous crime lords imaginable. He’s faced legions of ninja and has even thrown himself into battle with Ultron. That’s just how Murdock rolls. As far as willpower goes, you could make an argument that known cheater Matt Murdock doesn’t really have a lot, but that probably won’t be too much of a problem for him. It would take him out of his comfort zone, but if a Lantern died near him, he would definitely get his ring.

What Marvel heroes do you think could earn a Green Lantern ring? Leave a comment in the comment section below and join the conversation on the ComicBook Forums!