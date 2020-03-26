10 Secrets Birds of Prey Director Revealed During Quarantine Watch Party

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) arrived on Video on Demand earlier this week, allowing audiences to experience the film from the comfort of their own home amidst the current coronavirus pandemic. Fans have already been taking to social media to share their love for Birds of Prey, including as part of ComicBook.com's recent "Quarantine Watch Party". On Wednesday night, some of ComicBook.com's staff and fans rallied together to watch the DC film -- and they were joined by several special guests. Director Cathy Yan, stars Jurnee Smollett-Bell and Ella Jay Basco, and iconic Birds of Prey comic writer Gail Simone all participated in the watch party, and provided fans with some epic details and commentary in the process.

Yan, in particular, shared a lot of behind-the-scenes trivia about Birds of Prey, and how the action-packed ensemble film ultimately came together. This included details about which scenes were shot in one take, how certain sequences were technically put together, and how much improv and cast input went into the film.

Birds of Prey sees Margot Robbie returning to her role as Harley Quinn, as she finds a new outlook on life following her break-up with The Joker. In the process, Harley unintentionally joins forces with Dinah Lance/Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Helena Bertinelli/Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez), as they fight to save a young girl named Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco) from being killed by crime boss Roman Sionis/Black Mask (Ewan McGregor).

Read on to check out some of the highlights, and don't forget to check out Birds of Prey on VOD, if you haven't done so already!