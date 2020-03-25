Best Tweets from ComicBook.com's Quarantine Watch Party of Birds of Prey

By Spencer Perry

Tonight saw ComicBook.com host their latest social media sensation, Quarantine Watch Party, with a unified viewing of Warner Bros. and DC Films' Birds of Prey! Host Brandon Davis and some of our other staff members assembled like Gotham's finest with DC fans and readers around the country, synched-up from afar thanks to nationwide social distancing. We also had three special guests for the film with director Cathy Yan, stars Jurnee Smollett-Bell and Ella Jay Basco, and comics writer Gail Simone joining us online! Fans had thoughts and jokes throughout the movie while the creatives offered insight and behind-the-scenes reveals. We've collected the best reactions and jokes to tonight's Birds of Prey Quarantine Watch Party below!

Our Quarantine Watch Party events have become a weeknight staple for fans around the country. So far the parties have included joint viewings of The Avengers, The Dark Knight, Captain America: Civil War, Thor: Ragnarok, and Bloodshot, all of which created Twitter trends before the movies came to an end. As fans of these movies are missing going to the movies and Comic Con events around the world they are connecting with new friends with similar interests and having a fun, safe time enjoying popular movies.

We also know when the next Quarantine Watch Party will take place as tomorrow night will see none other than Scott Derrickson join forces with ComicBook.com for a joint viewing of Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange. The film is now streaming on Disney+ for fans to watch at their leisure. Check back here for more details on the next events (there are a bunch in the works!) and participate in the live-tweeting to see yourself featured on the next roundup!

