Best Tweets from ComicBook.com's Quarantine Watch Party of Birds of Prey
Tonight saw ComicBook.com host their latest social media sensation, Quarantine Watch Party, with a unified viewing of Warner Bros. and DC Films' Birds of Prey! Host Brandon Davis and some of our other staff members assembled like Gotham's finest with DC fans and readers around the country, synched-up from afar thanks to nationwide social distancing. We also had three special guests for the film with director Cathy Yan, stars Jurnee Smollett-Bell and Ella Jay Basco, and comics writer Gail Simone joining us online! Fans had thoughts and jokes throughout the movie while the creatives offered insight and behind-the-scenes reveals. We've collected the best reactions and jokes to tonight's Birds of Prey Quarantine Watch Party below!
Our Quarantine Watch Party events have become a weeknight staple for fans around the country. So far the parties have included joint viewings of The Avengers, The Dark Knight, Captain America: Civil War, Thor: Ragnarok, and Bloodshot, all of which created Twitter trends before the movies came to an end. As fans of these movies are missing going to the movies and Comic Con events around the world they are connecting with new friends with similar interests and having a fun, safe time enjoying popular movies.
We also know when the next Quarantine Watch Party will take place as tomorrow night will see none other than Scott Derrickson join forces with ComicBook.com for a joint viewing of Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange. The film is now streaming on Disney+ for fans to watch at their leisure. Check back here for more details on the next events (there are a bunch in the works!) and participate in the live-tweeting to see yourself featured on the next roundup!
I like pain
Roller Derby Harley gives me major Tank Girl vibes. And I love it. #QuarantineWatchParty #BirdsOfPrey pic.twitter.com/WdicPSviPd— Jacob Davison (@JacobDavison_) March 26, 2020
BTAS or GTFO
I really love the homage to this moment in Batman The Animated series #QuarantineWatchParty pic.twitter.com/BC6XOiMYVO— Harley Quinn Updates (@HarleyMovieNews) March 26, 2020
Someone gets their face cut off but you do you
Is it responsible to let a 2 year old watch this? #QuarantineWatchParty pic.twitter.com/V3TtC00ZZF— Amanda Lorian (@cortexifan48) March 26, 2020
They really would never
MARVEL WOULD NEVER PEEL FACES. #QuarantineWatchParty #BirdsOfPrey— rachel kiley (@rkwatchesstuff) March 26, 2020
Break it down Gail
Okay, this scene about the sandwich, it’s not about food, it’s about sense memory, the idea of engaging other senses than eyes and ears with visual and audible tricks. Love it. #QuarantineWatchParty— GAIL SIMONE (@GailSimone) March 26, 2020
Keep up!!
Me tryna keep up with the live tweeting without having the movie playing as reference tho:— 🏹💪🏽🇲🇽🇺🇸🏳️🌈 #BirdsofPrey (@MonaLovesYa) March 26, 2020
🤣👏🏼😭#BirdsofPrey #QuarantineWatchParty pic.twitter.com/Lvltkd8VWt
"blow em up" indeed
I love the colorful, playful elements of this Harley blow em up action scene #BirdsOfPrey #QuarantineWatchParty— jurnee smollett (@jurneesmollett) March 26, 2020
Outfit goals
I would dress like this for the rest of my life but I don't want all the boys to be hot and bothereddddddd #QuarantineWatchParty pic.twitter.com/q5oywhIkg9— rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) March 26, 2020
RIP
Well if you’re playing the Black Mask F Bomb drinking game. Im sorry, you’re already wasted. #QuarantineWatchParty #BoP— James Viscardi (@JimViscardi) March 26, 2020
EW
Me every time Roman calls Dinah “little bird” #BirdsOfPrey #QuarantineWatchParty pic.twitter.com/ar4n4xTwkh— Arrow Family 🏹 (@TheArrowFamily) March 26, 2020
Teach us your ways
Fun little fact I worked for about two months with a magician to perfect the little pickpocketing scene💎💎 @birdsofpreywb #QuarantineWatchParty @ComicBook— ellajaybasco (@ellajaybasco) March 26, 2020
Always relevant
"You're not the only one who makes money off of dumb rich white people." #BirdsOfPrey #QuarantineWatchParty pic.twitter.com/gTKkfkrt2R— Jenna Anderson (@heyitsjennalynn) March 26, 2020
just waiting
Cass waiting for harley to take everyone out #BirdsOfPrey #QuarantineWatchParty pic.twitter.com/G0q1I0EUfn— 𝕁𝕠 𝕍𝕒𝕝𝕖𝕟𝕥𝕚𝕟𝕖 (@JO_VALENTlNE) March 26, 2020
Don't forget the TP
This movie’s depiction of grocery “shopping” was quite prescient for our current situation. #BOP #BOPxNOC #QuarantineWatchParty pic.twitter.com/qjCKYNq0Uz— The Nerds of Color (@TheNerdsofColor) March 26, 2020
The Bat
The fact that Bruce is named after batman who she's attracted too is everything 🦇😜😍#QuarantineWatchParty #BOP pic.twitter.com/Lj9WyzosCI— Abbie Elliott (@Abz_Elliott) March 26, 2020
We cannot advise that
If Harley says don’t pay federal income taxes then I ain’t doing it. #QuarantineWatchParty #BirdsOfPrey— ✨Baylor✨ (@QueenxxMC) March 26, 2020
That's her
The Crossbow Killer #QuarantineWatchParty #BirdsOfPreyMovie pic.twitter.com/tCazTBKXSp— Ser Kim of Nevarra: Blight Veteran 🏳️🌈🌻 (@USSStellarDrift) March 26, 2020
We were rooting for you
WHY’D HE HAVE TO SELL OUT HARLEY 😭 #QuarantineWatchParty #BirdsOfPrey pic.twitter.com/5fHvGMZGOQ— 🔊 (@killersiren) March 26, 2020
CONFIRMED
broke: roman’s gloves are monogrammed with his initials
woke: roman’s pajamas has his face printed on them#QuarantineWatchParty #BirdsOfPrey pic.twitter.com/0Ql6qtUtKN— liz (@lzhrkns) March 26, 2020
Only the essentials
I love when they have to flee the apartment and Cass grabs the marshmallows and Harley grabs the Porky Pig videos. Amazing. #BirdsOfPrey #QuarantineWatchParty pic.twitter.com/72klTUkIKy— SideShadow Ian (@sideshadow909) March 26, 2020
We can relate
#QuarantineWatchParty "YOU KILLED MY SANDWICH!" Harley having a total Ross Geller moment right there pic.twitter.com/VTNKiwI2eM— Hagerrrr (@slhager7) March 26, 2020
Someone beat you to the big screen, Queen
Dinah: "So what's up with this bow and arrow shtick?"— Jenna Anderson (@heyitsjennalynn) March 26, 2020
Oliver Queen, somewhere:#BirdsOfPrey #QuarantineWatchParty pic.twitter.com/rufmNyut6a
Big fan
My sexuality is the #BirdsofPrey beating up men in an old abandoned funhouse #QuarantineWatchParty— abby / birds of prey is the movie of this century (@moonlight_abby) March 26, 2020
Runner up
"Cause I'm Harley Fvcking Quinn!" *misses* #birdsofprey #QuarantineWatchParty pic.twitter.com/Tu0vr4gd75— ᴀʟᴇxᴀɴᴅ'ʀ (@caIImecewkie) March 26, 2020
Tweet of the night
Harley and the Birds at the pier after Sionis blew up: #BirdsOfPrey #QuarantineWatchParty pic.twitter.com/5UU11cXPCt— Jenna Anderson (@heyitsjennalynn) March 26, 2020
