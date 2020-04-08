Fans Are Loving "Crisis on Infinite Earths" All Over Again

With the regular Arrowverse schedule a little out of sorts thanks to the coronavirus pandemic and the various production shutdowns that it's caused, The CW didn't leave fans of its DC-inspired shows high and dry. Instead, the network decided to re-air the epic "Crisis on Infinite Earths" crossover this week with the five-part event kicking off with the first two hours -- episodes of Supergirl and Batwoman -- on Tuesday night. The event, which was one that fans long looked forward to, was a fan-favorite when it debuted last fall and it turns out, it's still a must-watch. Fans took to social media during the broadcast to share their excitement at seeing the Multiverse-changing event once again.

There was a wide-range of posts and observations during Tuesday's "Crisis" broadcast. For many, it was an interesting observation about watching "Crisis" during a real-life crisis. For others, it was all about revisiting those thrilling moments and epic cameos that made "Crisis on Infinite Earths" such a fun thing to watch.

"Crisis on Infinite Earths" brought together the heroes from multiple Earths in the DC Multiverse to battle against the Anti-Monitor (LaMonica Garrett), one of the most formidable foes in the heroes of DC have ever faced, determined to destroy all reality, leaving the Arrowverse's heroes to stand against him with the fate of all Earths in the balance. The crossover is one that fans have long hoped to see come to life in the Arrowverse, thanks to teases of the monumental event going back as far as the series premiere for The Flash back in 2014 which revealed "Flash Missing Vanishes in Crisis".

Read on for some of our favorite reactions to the re-broadcast of "Crisis on Infinite Earths."