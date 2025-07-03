Has Catwoman Returned to a Life of Crime?

The Gotham City Sirens are back, teaming up for an all-new caper in Gotham City Sirens: Unfit for Orbit #1. It all begins with someone sneaking into Harley Quinn’s apartment. Harley’s in the shower and the person is familiar to her hyenas, who let her past them. Harley doesn’t see this part, and sneaks out with her mallet, trying to take down the intruder. However, this isn’t any ordinary intruder, as she pulls off her mask to reveal her identity — Catwoman. When asked why she snuck in to Harley’s apartment, Catwoman tells her that she’s keeping a low profile because she’s in trouble again. All of this leads to the Sirens coming back together in order to find an artifact called the Conduit at the night club Lunaria, and the discovery of the villain behind the whole thing — Despero, a Justice League level foe.

Gotham City Sirens: Unfit for Orbit #1 is a wild ride, a fun heist comic that shows the Sirens biting off way more than they could chew. However, one of the more interesting aspects of the story is the fact that things in Gotham are so hot for Selina Kyle that she can’t show her face. Catwoman and Batman’s relationship has always had its ups and downs, and there have been some problems between the two of them lately. Catwoman has mostly been a hero for a while now, so what could have happened to make Catwoman a wanted woman?

Catwoman and Batman Fought a War that Hurt the Bat-Family

Catwoman has long been one of Batman’s most well-known love interests, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have their share of problems. One of the biggest problems lately was the events of the story “Gotham War.” Catwoman looked at the state of Gotham City, and decided that the best way to stop the violence was to cut off the source of henchmen that makes every villainous scheme in Gotham work. So, Catwoman began training common criminals in the arts of burglary. Catwoman’s idea was that Gotham is full of rich people with things that can be stolen and converted to money rather quickly. If she trained a bunch of people to become burglars, then they could target the rich and powerful of Gotham, stealing things that the wealthy could easily replace. This would cut off the source of henchmen, and give Catwoman a big enough gang to deal with any problems in the city. Obviously, this plan definitely wasn’t one that Batman could get behind, and Batman and Catwoman came to blows, with the Bat-Family having to choose sides. This was a huge turning point in the life and Catwoman, as up until now, she had a fairly good relationship with Batman and the law.

Since “Gotham War,” this has been the status quo of Catwoman. Instead of her close relationship with Batman that had become a huge part of her live, she’s back to being a criminal. Recent issues of Catwoman have jumped back in time, telling the story of her Evie Hall identity and how she earned her place in the Gotham underworld. DC went all-in on Catwoman as a hero since DC Rebirth, but it appears that’s no longer the case. Catwoman is a pretty good hero, but she’s always worked better as an anti-hero, working both sides of the aisle. As cool as it is when Catwoman is playing nice with Batman, it’s even more interesting when the two of them have their own problems. See, one of the problems with Batman and Catwoman as a couple is that they are actually perfect for each other, and the only thing that keeps them apart is that Catwoman never wants to give up her life of crime. Catwoman likes to take care of herself; if she stops burglary, she’d have to depend completely on someone else, and that’s just not the way Catwoman wants to live. Whenever she’s on the side of angels for too long, you can guarantee that a story like Gotham War will happen, breaking up the relationship between Batman and Catwoman.

Catwoman Needs to Keep a Low Profile

Catwoman and Batman’s relationship has been on the rocks since the end of Tom King’s run on Batman, when the two of them didn’t get married because DC got cold feet about marrying off Batman and Catwoman. The whole thing was honestly kind of infuriating, since we’ve gotten multiple alternate universes and futures where the two of them are married. “Gotham War” made the whole thing worse, as most fans didn’t really enjoy the story at all. Since then, creators have used that wedge to keep Batman and Catwoman apart.

Gotham City Sirens: Unfit for Orbit #1 isn’t probably going to deal too much with Batman and Catwoman’s relationship, and there probably won’t be too much attention paid to whether she’s a criminal or not. Of course, there will almost certainly be some surprises along the way — what the Conduit really is plays a major role in the first issue, and the reveal of the big bad is another shock. Unfit for Orbit is going to test the ladies, and Catwoman’s problems with the law may play some small part in the whole thing.

Gotham City Sirens: Unfit for Orbit #1 is on sale now.