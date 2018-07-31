‘Action Comics’ #1001 Reveals Where Lois Lane Is

Brian Michael Bendis has finally revealed where Lois Lane is — and it only raises more questions.

Throughout his The Man of Steel miniseries, Lois Lane and Jon Kent — the wife and son of Superman — were missing in what Daily Planet office rumors made out to be an abandonment of tabloid proportion. The truth, as it turned out, was that Lois had chaperoned Jon Kent on a journey into space with his paternal grandfather, Jor-El.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Jor-El, remember, did not in fact die when Krypton was destroyed but was saved by Doctor Manhattan for reasons unknown. At the end of “The Oz Effect,” in which Jor-El tried to force Jon and Clark to leave home and follow him to a world more suitable for the last sons of Krypton, he was seemingly pulled into another place by Doctor Manhattan when Superman destroyed a staff he was using as a weapon. He reappeared without explanation in The Man of Steel, essentially making the same pitch, but this time Jon was listening, and eventually decided that he wanted to see more of the universe. Lois agreed, but on the condition that she could come with them since she did not trust Jor-El.

She left a communication device with Superman, so that he could track them wherever they went, but that device was destroyed almost immediately and he has been scouring nearby space in the hopes of getting a lead on his family.

He need not look so far: in Action Comics #1001, out last week, Lois was revealed to be working on what appears to be a tell-all memoir in a room at The Drake hotel in Chicago.

Where Jon is? That is anyone’s guess at this point — although this week’s The Adventures of the Super-Sons may (or may not) shed some light on the timeline of events there.

The Drake is a pop culture staple, having been featured in numerous movies and TV series, including Mission: Impossible and Risky Business. Lois’s connection to Chicago remains a mystery — why not go anywhere else? — although her decision not to return to Metropolis is likely linked to an upcoming solicitation saying that “Lois and Clark’s relationship gets redefined” in October.