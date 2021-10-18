Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom Reveals New Photo of Black Manta

Principal photography for the second Aquaman flick continues in London with the likes of Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II returning after appearing in the franchise’s first feature. In fact, the production released new looks at Mateen’s character Sunday morning, picturing the actor in an all-new suit for his second go-around with King Arthur Curry.

While the character’s looks last time looked much more militaristic, the character is getting something much more comic accurate this time around, including a silver ornament draped around his neck. Lost Kingdom scribe David Johnson-McGoldrick shared the look on his Twitter account Sunday.

“I am ridiculously excited to share what we’ve been working on,” the writer wrote. “Only 14 months to wait.” See the new suit for yourself below.

“Anywhere where he has a device or plot to get back to Aquaman, he’s going to use it. So, he can show up wherever,” Abdul-Mateen previously shared with ComicBook. “But when he does I hope that we get to see more of his wit and more of the comedic parts of Black Manta and see more of the things that make him [the Black Manta] that I know and the human that the fans, and the people in this universe, have grown to love over the years.”

According to Momoa, the sequel will embrace the technology that’s developed between production on both features, upping the stakes to all new heights.

“We all learned something on the first one. It’s exciting because I haven’t made too many sequels. I just know that it’s, even on the page, it’s absolutely wonderful,” Momoa told Fandango about while discribing the sequel. “There is so much going on. I think the stakes are a lot higher. There’s a lot of comedy. So, I mean, I giggled reading it. There’s a lot of fun, and definitely the action’s [bigger].

“I think just in the last three or four years, technology is constantly [evolving]… it’s just moving at such a rapid pace that what we’re doing with underwater [sequences], I mean, that’s what made the first one so amazing,” he added. “It’s just gone on to a whole other level, so I’m excited for everyone because it’s just a lot more heart. There’s a lot more at risk.”

Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom is set for release on December 16, 2022.