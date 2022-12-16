Aquaman 2: Jason Momoa Arrives in London for Filming

✖

A number of DC Comics blockbusters are headed to the big screen in the coming years, including Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. The highly-anticipated film will follow the ongoing adventures of Arthur Curry/Aquaman (Jason Momoa) and those in his orbit, and fans have been eager to see exactly what that entails. The film recently began production a few weeks ago, and apparently Momoa is gearing up to be a part of that. In a video on Instagram, which you can check out below, Momoa reveals that he has arrived in England for filming, voices his excitement for being part of the project, and even teased that he's about to dye his hair blonde for the film.

"I am finally in England," Momoa's video says in part. "It is sunny out, it's amazing, and I'm gonna start Aquaman 2 tomorrow. This is the last day of the brown. I'm gonna be a blonde. Supposedly [they] have more fun. I don't know about that. We'll test it out. But I'm excited to see [director] James [Wan], see my whole cast."

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will also see the return of Amber Heard as Mera, Patrick Wilson as Orm, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta. Game of Thrones alum Pilou Asbaek has also joined the cast in an unknown role.

"After we ended the first one I went in with my writing partner and we dreamed up the second one and we went in and pitched the idea," Momoa previously said on The Drew Barrymore Show. "The best thing I can give you is that I love it so much that I participated in the writing of it. And so, we did the first treatment and then James and our original writer David finished it off. And all of our hearts are in it. Instead of just like getting a script and doing that, you are 100% being encouraged by your director and co-writers. So that's exciting for me and I'm excited to go over there. I leave in July and we start filming."

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom arrives in theaters on December 16, 2022.