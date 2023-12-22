Aquaman 2 & Rebel Moon Reviews

The ComicBook Nation Crew reviews DC's Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Zack Snyder's Netflix film Rebel Moon.

There's also a recap of Disney's new Percy Jackson TV series, South Park's NSFW New Special, and we mourn the end of gaming's E3 and the DCEU franchise. PLUS, we debate what should happen with the MCU, now that Marvel has fired Kang actor Jonathan Majors!

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Review

(Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures)

In her review of Aquaman 2, ComicBook.com's Jenna Anderson said:

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is perfectly fine, whether as a showcase of some of its titular character's weirdest lore, the finale to one of the most controversial film franchises in modern history, or an entertaining enough superhero movie in a landscape that no longer has to rely solely on them. While the film certainly doesn't manage to break new ground, an argument can be made that it doesn't necessarily need to – it's just a pleasant, largely entertaining time with a character whose big-screen portrayal was one of the DCEU's rare successes. Thanks to its free-wheeling attitude and committed ensemble cast, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom closes a cinematic chapter in a silly, but satisfying-enough way.

Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire Review

ComicBook Nation host Kofi Outlaw had the following to say about Rebel Moon:

Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire is a flashy but hollow advertisement for the larger multimedia IP that will follow. Could we one day look back at this first chapter – with the full context of the franchise behind it – and feel more emotional impact about its events? Possibly, but that day is not today.

