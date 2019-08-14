Aquaman’s Jason Momoa Gets “Arrested” Defending Sacred Land In Hawaii In Staged Photo

The protest at Mauna Kea is still underway in Hawaii, and Aquaman star Jason Momoa continues to participate in the demonstration blocking the construction of the Thirty Meters Telescope. The protest has remained peaceful, with Momoa even posing for a picture with a few of the police officers on site.

But because it’s Momoa and he loves having fun with his fans, he made it look like he was getting arrested — don’t worry, he didn’t get sent to jail. Check it out in the image below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s a photo of Jason Mamoa getting arrested while defending sacred land in Hawaii. pic.twitter.com/DIsIuJSyWN — Forever is Never Enough (@The_Green_City) August 14, 2019

So I’ve been informed that this photo is staged. But I’m going to leave it up because it still brings attention to #WeAreMaunaKea — Forever is Never Enough (@The_Green_City) August 14, 2019

Momoa has been speaking out passionately about the construction of the TMT, as the proposed site on the island of Hawaii is considered sacred by the people who live there. Momoa also posted another video last week imploring the TMT construction to be moved to the Canary Islands, another possible alternative where the local populace is accepting the construction of the telescope.

“Sorry Warner Bros we can’t shoot Aquaman 2. Because Jason got run over by a bulldozer trying to stop the desecration of his native land THIS iS NOT HAPPENING. WE ARE NOT LETTING YOU DO THIS ANYMORE. Enough is enough. Go somewhere else,” Momoa wrote on Instagram along with a photo of devastating effects of construction of the telescope.

Momoa and the protestors’ efforts are also being supported by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who went on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon to address the issue.

“This is so much bigger than a telescope being built,” said Johnson. “This is humanity, these are human beings whose hearts are hurting, and I think any time situations like that come up… that’s our indication that we gotta stop. Let’s be considerate, let’s be empathetic, and let’s always take care of our people.”

There’s no word yet if the construction of the Thirty Meters Telescope will be moved to the Canary Islands as the protesters are requesting.