Harvey Dent Actor Reveals What Killed One-Season DC Show That Would Have Been “Quite Successful”

Although DC fans might be most focused on the DCU right now—which is understandable not only given the massive releases of Superman last year and Supergirl this summer but also upcoming projects like Lanterns (which is just around the corner) and Man of Tomorrow—the franchise, of course, has a much longer legacy. And that doesn’t mean just the Snyderverse or even the classic comics. The DC characters have appeared in a number of movies and shows throughout the decades, some of them celebrated and some of them, sadly, sidelined with time.

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Falling into the latter category is, unfortunately, the CW’s 2023 live-action show Gotham Knights, which got just one season before it was cancelled. The show centered on Bruce Wayne’s adopted son, Turner Hayes, following Batman’s death, and it featured a cast of well-known DC characters including Harvey Dent, played by none other than Supernatural’s Misha Collins. While Collins’ portrayal of Castiel alone makes it clear that he would have been able to carry the Harvey Dent character for far longer, the run of the show was short-lived, and Collins has spoken exclusively with ComicBook to explain why.

Poor Timing Affected What Could Have Been A Smash Hit Show

About his experience getting to play Harvey Dent, Collins shared, “Such a cool character. It was so much fun, and I think that series, you know, we only did 13 episodes, and by the end of the run of that series, I think the show really found its footing, and I was really pleased with it.” However, Collins explained, timing was not on the show’s side. “We were also, unfortunately, victims of the CW network’s transition. So, that show, any other year on the CW, would have carried on and been quite successful, but we found ourselves landing at that home on the air at a time when it just wasn’t going to work. So, corporate machinations ended up conspiring against us,” he said.

Collins was specifically referring to the massive reshuffling and restructuring that took place at the CW Network in 2022 when Nexstar Media Group obtained a controlling stake in the company. Notably, Gotham Knights’ 2023 release date meant that it was, as Collins articulated, caught in the crossfires of those major changes, and its reception and future suffered as a result. Sadly, this meant that a show that had so much potential never really got off the ground.

Collins maintains a very positive perspective on Gotham Knights, though, adding, “I did get to have the opportunity to make the transition from Harvey Dent to Two-Face, and that was just super cool. I really loved doing it, and I had so much fun with James [Stoteraux] and Chad [Fiveash], the showrunners, and the rest of the cast there. It was a very positive experience for me.”

Thankfully, those who want to see Collins’ portrayal of Harvey Dent/Two-Face can still stream the show’s 13 episodes online—currently, they are available with a subscription on HBO Max and for purchase elsewhere—and beyond that, we can only hope to see Collins in yet another villainous role in the future.