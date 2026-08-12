New LEGO Rumor Teases the Superman Set DC Fans Have Wanted for Decades

A new leak has indicated that LEGO is planning to release the Superman set that DC fans have been requesting for decades. While Superman doesn’t get as many LEGO products when compared to that of Batman, DC’s “Man of Steel” has still received quite a few dedicated builds of his own over the years. Sadly, most of these collabs between Superman and LEGO haven’t resulted in the character’s most popular locations and moments from the comics being brought to life in brick form. As luck would have it, though, it doesn’t sound like this will continue to hold true much longer.

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Coming by way of leaker CarterBrick04, it has been claimed that a modular LEGO model of the Daily Planet is planned to be released in 2027. As the workplace of Superman’s alter ego, Clark Kent, the Daily Planet is arguably the local that the hero frequents most. Further details on the price, release date, and number of pieces included in this set haven’t yet been provided, but it’s likely that this will end up being the biggest product LEGO has ever released associated with Superman. In addition, minifigures for characters like Lois Lane, Jimmy Olsen, and Clark Kent/Superman will undoubtedly end up coming with the playset, with others like Lex Luthor and Perry White potential options as well.

While the Daily Planet is without question the most prominent Superman set that has appeared in this leak, it’s not the only one. The leak also asserts that Krypto, Superman’s superpowered dog, will be getting a LEGO model of his own. Although details are slim, it’s assumed that this LEGO edition of Krypto would be similar to many of the other dog, pet, and even Pokemon sets that LEGO has released over the past few years.

Perhaps the only Superman location that has been requested as often as the Daily Planet to get a LEGO iteration over the years is that of the Fortress of Solitude. Sadly, Superman’s private Arctic home has never received an official LEGO set of its own, just like the Daily Planet. While plenty of LEGO fans have built their own custom versions of the Fortress of Solitude over the years, it still hasn’t resulted in The LEGO Group itself releasing an official product tied to either setting.

Assuming that the Daily Planet is getting a LEGO kit of its own, though, this could indicate that LEGO has much bigger plans for Superman in the years to come. To that end, whenever we learn more about this LEGO Daily Planet set in an official capacity, we’ll be sure to bring the news to you here on ComicBook.