Jason Momoa Used ‘Aquaman’ Trailer to Win His Son’s Favor Away From Batman

Kids often view their parents as superheroes, though, in the case of Jason Momoa‘s children, “superhero” takes an all-new meaning. While many would think a child whose parent plays a superhero in a comic book movie would automatically result in that hero being their favorite character, Momoa claims his son’s favorite hero is actually Batman, not Aquaman. That all changed when his kids finally saw the Aquaman trailer.

“They were supposed to go to bed at nine. They ended up going to bed at 11, and they were just beating me up,” Momoa recalled to The Hollywood Reporter. “I have this picture of my son, who taped sticks together and made his own trident. It’s amazing.”

The hero first debuted in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice with a brief cameo, forcing fans to wait until the debut of Justice League to get their first taste of what Momoa brought to the role. Prior to appearing in the DC Extended Universe, the character was regularly the butt of jokes in the comic book community, seeing as his superpowers directly relate to the ocean, where action doesn’t often take place.

Director James Wan hopes to completely change the perception of the character with the solo adventure.

“I feel like the good thing about having something that isn’t really established is I get the opportunity to kind of set the world, set the tone, and set the flavor for who this guy is, and the world that he lives in,” Wan shared with press during a set visit. “That’s what we love about superheroes, right? We love that they represent the best part of who we want to be, right? What we strive for, and what we aspire to be. And I think what I liked most about this character, and actually what Jason Momoa brings to it, is the idea that this is a guy who’s kind of trapped between two worlds. He doesn’t feel like he belonged in the surface world, but he doesn’t feel like he belongs in the world of Atlantis as well, the underwater world.”

While the Aquaman film will be hitting theaters in December, there’s no set release date for The Batman or any other films featuring the Caped Crusader, which could result in Momoa’s son embracing his father’s superheroics while waiting for another Batman movie.

Fans can see Aquaman in theaters on December 21st.

