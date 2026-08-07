Darkseid Would Be a Better Marvel Villain, and These 5 Reasons Show What Marvel Is Missing

Right now, Darkseid is the catalyst for the best DC Comics status quo in years. The villain had a rough few years after the masterpiece that was Final Crisis; in a lot of ways, that book made Darkseid into the greatest overall DC villain, the big bad who can be brought into things at any time and that has damaged him at times. DC All-In #1 brought him back perfectly and since then, he’s become the most important villain at DC Comics. He created the Absolute Earth (on Reddit, we often joke about Darkseid being the best comic writer ever because he gives us everything we want) and while he’s been slowed down, he hasn’t been defeated and fans can’t wait to see what comes next.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Darkseid is an amazing villain; without him, there are a lot of villains that we wouldn’t have right now. The best example of this is the Marvel Comics version of Darkseid, Thanos, but there are plenty of bad guys who were inspired by the villain. However, none of them can match the real deal. Honestly, looking at the character, it’s about time to admit something – as great as he is in the DC Multiverse, he would be much better in the Marvel Universe. There’s just something about him that screams Marvel. Here are five reasons that Darkseid would be better in the Marvel Universe, showing why the God of Evil is actually the greatest villain ever.

5) Thor and Darkseid Would Be the Best Rivalry Ever

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Thor is Marvel’s greatest god, a powerful hero who has come in clutch numerous times over the decades. He was created by Jack Kirby (look, I know Stan Lee was there too, but Thor is way more like something that Kirby would come up with; he loved mythology and mixing it with sci-fi), so he’s perfect to become the arch-enemy of the God of Thunder. Darkseid was once defined by his rivalry with Orion, but that has faded away as the years have gone on and he became a villain that mostly fought Superman and the Justice League. However, pitting the God of Evil against the Odinson would be the kind of rivalry that would never get old. They are of a similar stature and the fact that both were created by Kirby makes it even better. Imagine a war between Asgard and Apokolips, with Thor leading his forces against the Final God. I don’t know about you, but that’s everything I could want in a comic. Ironically enough, when Amalgam Comics started, Thor and Orion were smushed together, another tick in the plus column for this rivalry.

4) There Are More Objects of Power to Find

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Darkseid is known for his hunt for the Anti-Life Equation, which would allow him to take over the minds of everyone who hears it. It fits the God of Evil perfectly; he wants a multiverse where he is in control of everything, like the Absolute Earth. In the Marvel Universe, though, there would be way more ways to take power for the Final God. Obviously, there’s the Infinity Gauntlet, each Infinity Stone giving its bearer amazing power. There’s the Cosmic Cube, which allows its user to do just about anything. There’s the Serpent Crown, the Darkhold, the Ultimate Nullifier, the Crimson Gem of Cyttorak, the Cask of Ancient Winters, and so many more. Imagine Darkseid on a hunt for the Infinity Stones or a Cosmic Cube. There’s even the Beyonders who he could drain power from. The Marvel Universe is a perfect place for the God of Evil, full of objects that would make his goals a reality.

3) Apokolips Would Fit Better in the Marvel Universe

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Apokolips is one of the greatest planets not just in DC Comics, but also in comics in general. It is the twisted sister planet of New Genesis, a hellish world of flame and pain. DC has created some amazing worlds in their universe, but when it comes right down to it, the only cool part of space in DC is Oa; sure, there’s the Dominators, the Khunds, the Thanagarians, the Daxamites, and more, but it often feels a little anemic. That’s not the case at Marvel; creators at the House of Ideas have created the best alien races in comics and some of the most important interstellar empires ever and that’s before we get to the Ten Realms of the World Tree, the White Hot Room, and some of the most strange realms in the universe. Apokolips would fit so much better in this universe; there are more enemies to fight and, of course, Asgard. Cosmic Marvel is an amazing place and it would make the perfect home for Apokolips.

2) His Power Level Would Make Him the Ultimate Challenge

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Let’s not split hairs; while Marvel’s heroes and villains have jumped in power level in the 21st century, overall the characters of the DC Multiverse are more powerful. Darkseid is the perfect example of this. There are various manifestation of the villain, each one at a different level of power, with his ultimate form being a true god, a part of the fabric of the universe itself. Darkseid at his most powerful level is one of the most unstoppable villains ever; we saw him in DC K.O. attacking everywhere in the universe, through time and space, simultaneously. That’s an insane amount of power and the Marvel Universe could use a villain at that level. Half the fun at Marvel is watching the heroes figure out a way to defeat enemies who are basically gods. Seeing how they’d deal with Darkseid at his most powerful is a tantalizing proposition; he’d make Thanos look like a pussy cat.

1) Marvel Needs a True Personification of Evil

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Marvel Comics has some amazing villains. One of the best things about their bad guys is how complex they are; creators have given them facets that have allowed readers to learn to love these bad guys. However, that’s a bit of problem. Let’s look at Thanos. The Mad Titan is often considered the greatest villain at Marvel, the personification of evil. However, Thanos is really just a damaged person, tormented by the people of his world, to the extent that he became the ultimate nihilist. We’ve seen him as a hero; this is what makes him so interesting. He does evil things but there’s more to it than just he wants to conquer everything. The same can be said for villains like Doctor Doom, Loki, Green Goblin, Sabretooth, and Magneto; all of them are bad guys, but they didn’t have to be. There’s no real personification of evil in the Marvel Universe, which is why they need Darkseid. He is evil and I’m not using that as an adjective, but a noun. He is the God of Evil and Marvel could use someone like him. He’s the perfect villain, a true form of evil that Marvel needs.