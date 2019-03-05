‘Arrow’ Recap: Diaz Ruins Everything in “Brothers & Sisters”

Oliver’s family issues continue in “Brothers & Sisters” and the team in Star City 2049 deal with bombshell revealed the last episode. Here’s what happened on tonight’s episode of Arrow.

William’s ignoring Oliver’s calls and he can’t reach his son as the latter’s voicemail box is full. Rene tries comforting Oliver but the two start arguing whether or not Emiko can help out with the police department.

Diggle’s actively training the faux Suicide Squad when Lyla busts in to tell them Dante’s dust in the wind. He goes to the Queen residence and informs Oliver and Felicity that he’s revived the GHOST Initiative. Felicity’s furious at Diggle’s choice to include Ricardo Diaz in the team, but Oliver tries talking her down.

We see Felicity text Laurel about a backup plan the two have kept secret if Diaz were to ever get out. It’s revealed that Felicity wants to hack the ARGUS mainframe and remote detonate the bomb implanted in Diaz’s head but Laurel talks her down. Felicity lets it slip to Laurel that she’s pregnant.

Oliver and Rene eventually agree to help Emiko find her mother’s killer, even though she’s not sanctioned. They track down an arms dealer named Andrew Thornton and Emiko wants to kill him — but Oliver arrests him instead. Emiko leaves the scene frustrated at her brother’s actions.

The GHOST team tries setting up a meeting with Virgil on behalf of Diggle, but their cover is blown and a brawl rages on. Eventually, Virgil escapes by jumping out a window without giving the team any leads on Dante. After the failed mission, Lyla reveals her bosses will ask for her resignation if they don’t catch Dante.

Diggle wants to try capturing the elusive criminal one last time and calls Oliver — and Felicity — to the field to help work alongside Diaz. They converge on a party where Dante is but before long, Diaz blows the team’s cover — informing his former boss that it’s a setup, allowing Dante to escape.

In 2040, everyone settles their differences and starts putting their heads together on where to find Felicity. They make the realization that Felicity used a coroner to stage her death. Mia helps William solve his Rubik’s cube, which unveils a mysterious cassette tape.

The episode ends with Felicity informing Oliver that she’s pregnant. Elsewhere, someone douses Diaz with gasoline and lights him on fire.

