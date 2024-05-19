DC Confirms the End of a Fan-Favorite Series

A fan-favorite DC series is coming to an end. Revealed in the August solicits, DC has confirmed that Justice Society of America is coming to an end with issue #12 scheduled to go on sale August 28th. The series is written by Geoff Johns with art by Todd Nauck. Per the description, "As the team picks up the pieces from their last battle, Stargirl looks to the future and what it means to be a member of the first super-team! Don't miss the final issue of this star-studded run!"

Justice Society of America launched in November 2022 and was described at the time as an ongoing monthly title. However, the series was hit with delays early in its run and by the second issue, the series was recategorized, this time as a miniseries. Justice Society of America has continued to be hit with delays over its run with the next issue in the series, issue #10, currently scheduled to hit stores on June 25th. ComicBook spoke with Johns when the series launched and, at the time, Johns said that Justice Society of America was about exploring the group and its legacy in a new way.

"It's really exploring the Justice Society in a very different way than it has been explored before. And I don't completely want to blow it, but I think it's going to surprise a lot of people, the way The New Golden Age really sets up our main character," Johns said. "And it revolves around our main character, and it's going to introduce a lot of... JSA number one has a lot of new characters in there too, a lot of new heroes, new villains, and a new purpose to the JSA. So, you'll see what they evolve into at one point in their long legacy."

He continued, "And one of the things that has been interesting to explore this new Justice Society that is every era, every generation has its own unique team, and that the great thing about these generations of JSA teams is that it's going to keep continuing on, next generation and next generation, next generation. And you'll see the differences in the generations and the differences in the teams and the legacies and everything else. When we come into the JSA, Justice Society of America, in issue one, it's at a very specific time in its existence, a time that it is going through an iteration of itself that it never has done before. And so, you'll see why that is and what that means, and how it's going to affect both the future of the JSA and the past at the same time."

JUSTICE SOCIETY OF AMERICA #12

Written by GEOFF JOHNS

Art by TODD NAUCK

Cover by MIKEL JANÍN

Variant covers by TONY HARRIS and MARCO SANTUCCI

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/28/24

As the team picks up the pieces from their last battle, Stargirl looks to the future and what it means to be a member of the first super-team! Don't miss the final issue of this star-studded run!