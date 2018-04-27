‘Arrow’ Recap With Spoilers: “Shifting Allegiances”

The episode opens with some inebriated people speaking in Russian, laughing after a night out. When one of them offers to lure his date home by providing some drugs, he is shot with an arrow. As Green Arrow springs into action, the rest of the group flees.

He brings the dealer to the Bratva, offering the man’s territory in exchange for a favor.

Elsewhere, Curtis and Rene head to Rene’s apartment, where his daughter and Dinah are waiting with a surprise party. He is eager to take down Diaz, but they tell him that now that Diaz has so much power, it’s going to be hard to do.

At ARGUS, Diggle briefs a team on Diaz’s activities, including his governmental and law enforcement connections. He wants to use ARGUS resources to monitor Diaz and his people round the clock.

His supervisor comes to check on how he’s acclimating, saying that the role suits Diggle, and that he has told Lyla good things about him, too. He offers a lead on Diaz — a gun lobbyist who runs weapons for The Quadrant. ARGUS has a team waiting to take her out, but Diggle says not to, because she might instead lead them straight to Diaz.

At his lair, Diaz is waiting for his suit to be tailored when Black Siren shows up. He goes to kiss her, but she is unimpressed; she also broke a date with him last night to act as his muscle at the docks.

He tells her that he needs her to bring him face to face with Lance so that they can “lay down some of the ground rules,” and that he doesn’t trust her to do it herself but wants her to set it up. She promises to make it happen.

In a well-furnished building, Anatoly is watching a baseball game with his men when he sees something roll across his floor. He looks up and all of his men have been knocked out by tranquilizer darts. Oliver is there to talk to him. The Bratva man Oliver had seen had provided Oliver with a knife, which he presents Anatoly, telling him that he has been reinstated in the Bratva and that he can now return home. He asks Anatoly for help stopping Diaz, and Anatoly shocks him with a taser.

When Oliver wakes up, he is chained to a chair, while Anatoly drinks and lectures him. He says that he no longer wants back in with the Bratva, that he gave him his whole life and that they took him for granted.

Oliver warns him that Diaz will do worse, but Anatoly thinks Diaz will make him rich. He tells Oliver that he cannot possibly take Diaz down on his own. Oliver tells him that the team splits his focus, distracting him, but Anatoly thinks this is a foolish interpretation.

Back at the New Team Arrow bunker, Rene prepares to suit up as Wild Dog when the team tells him about the dissolution of Team Arrow. Rene pretends not to care, saying that taking down Diaz was always going to come down to them.

They figure out that Diaz must be looking for a new Vertigo supplier now that Oliver and Diggle have taken down his operation.

At a Chinese restaurant, Lance seems happy to be having a meal with “Laurel,” but she tells him she’s sorry. Diaz comes in and sits down. He presents Lance with an executive order he wants him to sign. Lance tells him he won’t, but Diaz starts kissing Siren and using her to get to him. The pair leave together, Siren obviously feeling guilty about the whole thing.

At a gambling den in the Glades, NTA sets up a laser microphone. They hear details about a deal going down, but don’t get the whole story; a man stands in front of the laser. Rene lures the man away for long enough for Curtis to hear the location of the drop, and they leave.

NTA suits up that night to stop the deal, which they assume to be for drugs. They take out a few gang members and open up the crates to reveal a huge number of weapons.

Outside, there is gunfire: Two feuding groups firing guns at one another barge in, with the arms dealer seen at ARGUS earlier overseeing the whole thing. NTA runs into security on the way out, and Rene freezes, having a PTSD reaction when he remembers the last time he got shot. The team is penned in, but rescued when Diggle and his ARGUS team show up.

Back at the NTA bunker, Diggle briefs NTA on the Quadrant. They figure out that the Scorpions and the Quadrant are apparently at odds, and they got caught in between.

Diggle apologizes to NTA for the way things played out, and they get right back to work.

Lance arrives, telling the team about Diaz’s demand for a city building he wanted signed over to him. Lance tells the team that Diaz is wearing a Quadrant ring, and Diggle asks him where the building is.

At Anatoly’s, Oliver once again warns him about the risks of working with Diaz. Anatoly is not worried: he doesn’t understand Diaz, and he understand Diaz’s code. Oliver, though, says Diaz doesn’t have a code, or any honor, and that by working with him, Anatoly is betraying everything he believes in.

At the building where NTA and Diggle think Diaz wants to store his incoming weapons shipment, Rene confides in John that he can’t stop thinking about dying. He knows it was PTSD, and tells Diggle that it’s not so much about dying as about his fear that he could leave his daughter alone. Diggle tells Rene that he has to compartmentalize his life in order for it all to work and that he knows it is hard to do after being out fo the game for a while.

A truck arrives and backs up to a loading dock; a pair of men start loading it up with crates. Turns out Quadrant is not bringing guns into the city but shipping them out.

At the mayor’s office, Siren comes to visit Lance. The tow debate; she tells him that he has to work with Diaz. Finally, Lance realizes that she has been using his grief over the real Laurel against him and that makes her worse than Diaz. She tells him she is scared of Diaz and he should be to, and urges him to sign the order, or Diaz is going to kill him. He tells her there is no longer any need for her to live in his home, and kicks her out of his office.

Diggle thinks that even with ARGUS backing them up, there is no way to stop a shipment that big from getting out of the city. Instead, the plan is to destroy it.

In the bunker, Rene has another incident and John sees him. He asks if Rene is okay, and Rene tells him no. He says he can’t go out there like this, and Diggle understands and tells him it’s okay, even while the rest of NTA seems shocked by it and Rene feels ashamed.

Lance comes home to find Siren packing her things. He asks her why she’s so scared, and she says that Diaz is a monster. He tells her he understands what she’s doing; that he remembers working for Damien Darhk in order to keep Laurel safe, and then how Darhk murdered her when Lance betrayed him.

Lance signs the paper, but says that she can only keep it if she agrees to let him help her get away from Diaz. She thinks it’s impossible but agrees on principle.

At a Quadrant black site, Anatoly’s men bring Oliver, still in chains, to where Diaz is hiding out.

NTA and ARGUS are watching the warehouse from above, and Diggle hands out discs that will make the weapons easy targets for drone weapons. Curtis distracts the security detail with T-spheres while he runs around putting the discs surreptitiously on trucks. Once he has most of them done, the rest of the team starts to join, and ARGUS sends in the first of the drones, which bomb most of the trucks.

The arms dealer makes her escape as Curtis fails to get a disc onto the final truck — but by sacrificing a T-sphere, he manages to do so and the truck is destroyed.

Diaz enters the room where Oliver is being kept, ranting about the mission that NTA and ARGUS just undertook. He punches Oliver when he denies being involved, and continues to punch him after Oliver keeps mocking him.

Anatoly objects, telling Diaz that he fights without honor, and Diaz seems to take it to heart, even while making menacing faces at Anatoly. He challenges Oliver to a fight, where the loser agrees to leave the city.

The two fight. Diaz gets the upper hand, but Oliver manages to reverse it and ends up on top. Once he is decidedly in control, Diaz stabs him in the side, much to Anatoly’s horror. Oliver tells Diaz, “You have failed this city, and I’m going to take it back.” Diaz leaves, leaving Anatoly behind with Oliver.

Anatoly meets Oliver in a concrete cell, bringing him bandages and ointment. Anatoly tells Oliver that he wanted to see for himself which one of them had honor, and that he thinks Oliver planned the whole thing.

Oliver tells him that he just thought he could count on Anatoly to be the man he knew. Anatoly tells him to hurry up with the bandages; that he has plans to get Oliver out. Immediately, though, one of Diaz’s men shows up to summon Oliver.

Back at the NTA bunker, Diggle, Curtis, and Dinah are celebrating their “win.” They invite him to join the team, but Diggle says he plans to see it through with ARGUS. That doesn’t mean they can’t help each other, though.

Back at Rene’s place, Curtis comes to see him. Rene is not sure the team really needs him, and he keeps freezing up whenever he thinks about going out there. Rene’s daughter comes in and tells him that she knows that he’s Wild Dog; he tells him that she wants him to fight for their home, and that it was scary when he was hurt, but that he taught her to be brave and to face fear. He hugs her and tells her that he will.

At Diaz’s place, Siren comes in to see him, bringing the executive order he had asked for. He says he doesn’t even care about the order itself, but that he was testing Quentin’s loyalty. A man with a gun brings Oliver in. Diaz tells Oliver that he doesn’t want Oliver to leave the city anymore, but that he will instead use his political connections to rig Oliver’s trial. He brings in a group of dirty cops to arrest Oliver, and Oliver’s bail is revoked.