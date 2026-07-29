Batman: Knightfall’s Michael Mando Reveals How He Found His Unique Bane Voice (EXCLUSIVE)

While many Batman movies and shows have been rolled out over the years—with Adam West’s iconic Batman: The Movie actually celebrating its 60th anniversary tomorrow—an upcoming addition to this storied franchise is about to shake things up. Namely, Batman: Knightfall Part 1: Knightfall, which is in just under a month on August 25, is a rare R-rated animated Batman movie, and it will be followed by two sequels. Part 2 is expected to arrive later this year, and Part 3 is anticipated sometime in 2027.

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The movie is confirmed to feature, of course, the legendary titular hero, as well as the fan-favorite villain Bane, who audiences may remember as much from the 2012 movie The Dark Knight Rises as they do from the comics. However, that context no doubt made it all the more important for this new take on Bane to feel unique, and Batman: Knightfall‘s Bane voice actor Michael Mando has exclusively shared with ComicBook how he went about making that voice distinguishable and specific to him.

Mando Studied Bane to Land on This Voice

Speaking with ComicBook at San Diego Comic Con this year, Mando said, “Well, shout out to Tom Hardy. I love him as an actor. I think you want to always approach it as an original. You know…I don’t ever want to replicate anything anyone’s ever done. And at the same time, you don’t want to do something different just for the sake of doing something different. The approach was really to study the character. So, I hadn’t had a chance to speak to Jim and Rick prior to this, and I was told that they didn’t want me to do a voice, but I love preparing.”

He continued, “What I ended up doing is learning the whole script by heart, because I said I’ve got to do something. I can’t just show up. So, I learned the whole script, studied everything I could about Bane, and when I showed up, Rick’s like, let’s hear your voice. And I go, ‘What voice?’ But I had done so much work that we came up with it within literally like two or three minutes.”

Ultimately, Mando said, this approach completely came together. “The idea was that he shaped reality with words, that he was using words. He was bending words the way he would bend people’s wills, and that that was moving. And then, underneath it all, the nucleus of it was the pain that he was masking, the pain with losing his mother and growing up in prison. And we were really lucky because…basically everything we captured, we didn’t have what you call paralysis by analysis. It was all intuitive,” he explained.

Supervising producer of Batman: Knightfall, Rick Morales, then jumped in, confirming that, although a typical show or movie will require some re-recording after storyboarding and animation has been completed, there was no additional work needed on what Mando had already done. “His performance was so great, like, straight out of the gate…I don’t think we changed a line,” he explained, adding that the only additional work Mando had to do was related to matching fight scenes with things like “effort grunts.”

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Clearly, plenty of thoughtfulness and intentionality went into Mando’s performance as Bane, which only makes this upcoming movie all the more exciting—and, considering that it’s an R-rated animated Batman movie, it was already incredibly exciting.

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