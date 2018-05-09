Team ‘Arrow’ Prepares For a Fight in “The Ties That Bind” Photos

The CW has released new photos for “The Ties That Bind”, this week’s episode of Arrow.

The photos hint at a pretty ominous turn in the fight against Ricardo Diaz (Kirk Acevedo), with the six members of Team Arrow reuniting in some sort of outdoor fight. While the team has been pretty fractured over the past half-season or so, it looks like Diaz’s plan will lead to them reuniting.

“They’ll come back together — and listen, by the way, they come back together to work together even before all things are solved,” David Ramsey, who plays John Diggle, recently told ComicBook.com. “We’re still after the same bad guy. It’s just these teams, new Team Arrow, Oliver Queen, John Diggle with A.R.G.U.S., they feel as if there’s more than one way to get them. But they come back together and work together as a unit to take down Diaz.”

“So this isn’t a situation where you have these three entities existing in the same city kind of working their own angles.” Ramsey continued. “They come together. But in terms of just the original Team Arrow that people have kind of fallen in love with, that will take time to kind of fix. And part of the purpose is to get Oliver on an island by the end of this episode, get him alone….So they’re taking our heroes to a very secluded place.”

Judging by the photos (namely, the ones of almost all of Team Arrow looking up at some sort of bright light), things could get pretty intense, especially with so few episodes left in the season.

“It’s gonna be interesting,” executive producer Marc Guggenheim said of the remaining episodes last month. “It’s very, you know, I’ve been saying it’s an unconventional kind of finale. It still feels very much like a season finale.”

“The show fundamentally changes in the finale and I think you’ll see there’s stuff that we were seeding back in the season premiere that finally comes to fruition here in the season finale, so you’ll see that there was a very specific plan to the entire season,” Guggenheim said. “We always knew that this is where we were headed to. So, hopefully in subtle ways have been teasing this all along without you realizing it. My hope is that people are surprised, but also look back and are like oh, that was kind of the only way that they could have ended the season.”

You can check out the official synopsis for “The Ties That Bind” below.

Diaz (guest star Kirk Acevedo) targets Team Arrow and their loved ones. Oliver (Stephen Amell) struggles with Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) putting herself in danger when she gets the chance to stop Diaz for good.

Tara Miele directed the episode written by Ben Sokolowski & Oscar Balderrama.

Arrow airs on Thursday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT following episodes of Supernatural. “The Ties That Bind” will debut on May 10.