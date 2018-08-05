‘Arrow’: Katie Cassidy Teases Black Siren’s Origin, Possible Redemption, and Paul Blackthorne’s Departure

Arrow‘s sixth season comes to a close this week, and it sounds like some interesting things could be in store for Laurel Lance/Black Siren (Katie Cassidy).

ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis recently got a chance to chat with Cassidy during last weekend’s Heroes and Villains FanFest Nashville. In the process, Cassidy’s teased Laurel’s unpredictable role in the season’s fight against Ricardo Diaz (Kirk Acevedo).

“I think she’s a really interesting character.” Cassidy explained. “What I love about her too is that you never know what you’re going to get with her. She’s sort of a loose cannon. I also look at her kind of as like her own island, in a way. If you think about it, you’ve got the team, you’ve got Diaz, who [Laurel] is maybe not best friends with now, and then you have me. And so it’s sort of like ‘Where do I stand?’”

While there’s no telling exactly how the season finale will play out, Cassidy hinted that Laurel could grow to be some sort of an ally to Team Arrow, or have the opportunity to kind of make her own way.

“I think, the team, she could definitely be of service to, if they trust her.” Cassidy continued. “I think that’d be a really interesting situation, if the writers decide to go with that route. But I think her having the ability to be this chameleon, and change personalities, and go undercover and in disguise and be this female Jason Bourne is great.”

And as Arrow gears up for it’s seventh season, Cassidy teased what fans could expect for the fan-favorite Earth-2 doppelganger. Fans have seen Quentin Lance (Paul Blackthorne) attempt to reedem Laurel throughout the back half of this season, something that she’s confident could still happen.

“Yeah, absolutely.” Cassidy revealed. “I think there’s room for redemption for her character. And I think, what I believe is that if they do reveal more of her backstory, and sort of tell her story actually, there’ll be a lot more of an understanding of why she acts the way that she does.”

But before that, there’s a chance that the season six finale will drop a bombshell for Laurel, with Blackthorne confirmed to be leaving the show. And while Cassidy is sad to see her longtime co-star go, she hinted that there’s always a chance that he could return to the Arrowverse in some way.

“I love Paul so much.” Cassidy explained. “He’s such an incredible actor and person. He and I got really close, I think he would probably say I was the closest one to him. So, he’s gone, but I mean…is he really gone?”

“It’s sad, it really is.” Cassidy continued. “It makes me sad because we all worked so hard for so long. It just kinda sucks when it’s like…He’s an OG. He was there from day one, I was there from day one, with Stephen, David, and Willa… Let’s hope that there’s a way to work him back in.”

Are you excited to see what’s next for Black Siren? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Arrow airs Thursdays at 9/8c on The CW. The season six finale, “Life Sentence”, will air on May 17th.