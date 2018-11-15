‘Arrow’: The Team Fights for Oliver in “Due Process” Photos

The CW has released new photos for “Due Process”, the sixth episode of Arrow‘s seventh season.

The photos hint at Team Arrow working together to solve Oliver’s (Stephen Amell)prison problem, and Laurel Lance (Katie Cassidy) playing a particularly major role. As fans have seen so far this season, Laurel has slipped into her Earth-1 counterpart’s job as District Attorney pretty well, something that has seemed to help nudge her towards the path of redemption.

“I think she’s a really interesting character.” Cassidy explained to ComicBook.com earlier this year. “What I love about her too is that you never know what you’re going to get with her. She’s sort of a loose cannon. I also look at her kind of as like her own island, in a way. If you think about it, you’ve got the team, you’ve got Diaz, who [Laurel] is maybe not best friends with now, and then you have me. And so it’s sort of like ‘Where do I stand?’”

“Yeah, absolutely.” Cassidy revealed. “I think there’s room for redemption for her character. And I think, what I believe is that if they do reveal more of her backstory, and sort of tell her story actually, there’ll be a lot more of an understanding of why she acts the way that she does.”

The details for the episode, and the lack of Oliver in any of these photos, certainly hint at some new problems for the former vigilante.

“After the premiere, we really isolate Oliver,” Amell told ComicBook.com at the beginning of the season. “He goes a long time without interacting with really any familiar face. I have enjoyed the couple of visitors that I’ve had. I actually had one recently with a character that I haven’t had a sit-down scene with in some time, and it was really fun to work with them again.”

You can check out the synopsis for “Due Process” below!

“LAUREL STEPS IN TO HELP OLIVER

Slabside becomes even more dangerous after a guard is murdered and everyone is a suspect. Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) enlists help from a surprising source in her pursuit of Diaz (Kirk Acevedo), and Laurel (Katie Cassidy) flexes her muscles as the District Attorney.

Kristin Windell directed the episode written by Sarah Tarkhoff & Tonya Kong.”

Arrow airs Mondays at 8/7c on The CW. “Due Process” will air on November 19th.