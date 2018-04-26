‘Arrow’s Colton Haynes Shares Letter From His Mom Encouraging Him To Follow His Dreams

Colton Haynes, who will rejoin the cast of Arrow as a series regular next season, took to social media today to share a hilariously-inspiring note from his mother, who passed away in March.

In an Instagram post, Haynes quoted his late mother as telling him “Colton you little shit…I will come back & haunt you if you don’t follow through on your dreams.” Then, in case anyone had doubts, he shared a handwritten note that backed him up.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check it out below.

Haynes, who has also played significant roles on Teen Wolf and American Horror Story, joined Arrow in the series’ first season, and he became one of the first members of Team Arrow, suiting up as Arsenal while dating Thea in his personal life. The character left the show in the season 4 episode “Unchained,” but Haynes has remained open to returning since, making a brief cameo in “Invasion!” and teasing repeatedly his season 6 return.

Finally it paid off a few weeks ago, when he returned for two episodes. At the end of those episodes, he and his on-again/off-again love interest Thea (Willa Holland) exited the show again, paving the way for Holland to leave Arrow for good.

There is no word yet on how Roy Harper’s return to Arrow will be handled or how it will impact the mission he was undertaking with Willa offscreen in another city.

Since leaving Arrow, besides doing San Andreas and American Horror Story, Haynes has come out publicly as gay and has been more visibly happy since, engaging with fans differently on social media (presumably because he no longer had to be coy about what parts of his life he could share or include).

“We’re very fortunate and excited to welcome back Colton to Arrow,” the show’s producers recently said in a statement. “While we’ve always enjoyed Colton’s returns to the show, we couldn’t be more thrilled to have him return as a proper series regular and we’re very excited about all the creative opportunities Roy Harper’s return affords us.”

Arrow airs on The CW, Thursday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT following Supernatural.