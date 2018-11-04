‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Fan Reminds Everyone Why Banner is the Strongest There Is

After 10 years of movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Earth’s Mightiest Heroes faced their biggest test ever when they went up against Thanos and his Black Order in Avengers: Infinity War. But only one of them managed to defeat one of the Mad Titan’s lieutenants all on their own.

Despite not being able to transform into the Hulk, Bruce Banner still had the wherewithal to figure out how to beat the strongest member of the Black Order known as Cull Obsidian. While it would have been interesting to see the Jade Giant go up against Thanos’ monstrous ally, we got to see Banner outwit his enemy with the help of Tony Stark’s Hulkbuster armor.

The Reddit user points out how much it required team work from everyone else to take out their opponents, but Bruce Banner was the only Avenger to “single handedly” defeat his foe.

This is pretty sweet, but there are a lot of other reasons why Mark Ruffalo should be praised for his Marvel Studios role. After all, no one else has spoiled as much as he has over the last few years.

Ruffalo nearly gave away the ending of Avengers: Infinity War, catching himself before revealing that many characters would die in the film, much to Don Cheadle’s chagrin.

He also accidentally live streamed the world premiere of Thor: Ragnarok, with his phone in pocket broadcasting the audio for the first few minutes of the movie before someone informed him of his mistake.

And most recently, he went on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon and attempted to reveal the title of Avengers 4, but that was more of a publicity stunt intended to drum up interest for the political organization he was promoting.

Earlier in the summer, Ruffalo actually revealed to the Marvelists podcast that the reshoots for Avengers 4 were not only meant to clean up the film and add pickup shots, but it was to finish the movie’s ending entirely.

“Well we’re doing reshoots starting in September,” Ruffalo said. “And then we’ll go back into the international tour, we’ll go on tour. Then you guys will get the second installment. Which we don’t even know what it’s gonna be yet. We’re not just doing reshoots, we’re going to finish the movie, which we really didn’t get to finish totally when we left it last year.”

Ruffalo said the movies aren’t finalized until shooting is underway, saying that the filmmakers will change the story in the middle of production.

“I don’t even know that they really know exactly,” Ruffalo said of the filmmakers. “Some of it is happening while we’re there. It’s pretty amazing. And we’ll shoot some stuff and a few days later come back and reshoot it cause we wanna take it in another direction. It’s a very living organism, even as we approach it being a locked picture, we’re still working on it.”

Avengers 4 premieres in theaters on May 3, 2019.