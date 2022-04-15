Batgirl’s Leslie Grace Says Working With Keaton, Simmons & Frasier Is A Dream

Batgirl‘s Leslie Grace says working with Michael Keaton, J.K. Simmons, and Brendan Fraser has been a dream. The DC Comics movie is shaping up to be quite the spectacle. Bringing back all these heavy-hitters shows the determination on Warner Bros. part to deliver a movie where there’s a little something for everyone. Speaking to PopCulture, Grace was very excited to be working with all these veterans. Keaton is returning as Batman, Simmons is Commissioner Gordon, and Fraser will be playing Firefly. So, it was a learning experience for the new Batgirl and a bit of an adjustment period for the older actors getting back into the saddle. (Although Fraser has been fantastic in Doom Patrol as of late.) Check out what she had to say about the experience right here.

“Oh my gosh. Such a blessing, such a school. I got to really soak up the knowledge of our veterans like Brendan Fraser, who plays our villain Firefly,” Grace began. “Never in a million years did I think that on my second film, I would be on a set with Brendan and J.K. Simmons playing my character’s dad, and Michael Keaton, the O.G Tim Burton Batman.”

“That’s the stuff you can only dream of. So anytime I was on set with any of them, I’m always soaking up,” the actress continued. “Anytime I’m on set period, even if I am the only person on camera, I’m trying to soak up from the crew from. Any amount of experience [is helpful]. And our crew is incredible as well. But those guys, they were just so generous with their knowledge. And there were so many fun conversations with Brendan and with J.K. It was incredible.”

The actress also spoke about her time with Fraser in an interview with Variety. “She definitely exceeds what I thought,” Grace said. “I had to summon up some things in me that I didn’t even know were there. It was an incredible learning experience to be on set with also action veterans like Brendan Fraser, and soak up it all up. It was so hard because he’s our villain and I’m not supposed to like but he’s such a huge teddy bear.”

“He is one of the nicest people that I’ve ever met. In our fight sequences the way he would just hit marks, it came from all of his experience. You can’t improvise that kind of experience,” she added. “There’s some crazy stuff that happens. There’s lots of fire because as everyone knows by now, he plays Firefly. There’s crazy fire. There’s crazy stunts, crazy drops. She’s a biker chick, so you’re going to see her do a bunch of badassery.”

