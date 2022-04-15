Batgirl Star Leslie Grace Speaks Out on Seeing Michael Keaton’s Batman on Set

DC’s Batgirl movie is finally on track to becoming a reality, with the long-awaited film wrapping production earlier this spring. While we don’t know precisely when the project will catapult its way onto HBO Max, there’s definitely a lot of excitement around seeing Leslie Grace’s take on Barbara Gordon / Batgirl. Additionally, the film is expected to offer the second modern film appearance of Michael Keaton’s Bruce Wayne / Batman, who will first be returning in the upcoming The Flash movie. In a recent interview with Variety, Grace spoke about the experience of seeing Keaton’s comeback as Batman, and teased that Batgirl directors Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi were also excited to have him be involved.

“It was wild for everyone,” Grace revealed. “Our directors were like two little kids. They’re legit Batman nerds openly. He’s Batman, man! I couldn’t even believe that I was sharing space with Batman. I want to say more, but I can’t. It was insane, surreal, incredible. It was the stuff of dreams really.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Grace also revealed how she reacted to working alongside Commissioner Gordon actor J.K. Simmons, who will be reprising his role from Justice League.

“And J.K. Simmons playing my dad,” Grace continued. “That’s my pop. I was so nervous because all I could hear in my head was his voice in “Whiplash.” Like what would he do and say if I didn’t get something right? [Laughs]. Then we became the best of friends. And just he told me all his great stories of starting out and being a waiter and working in a pizza shop and trying to be an actor and doing theater.”

Batgirl is directed by Fallah and Adil El Arbi, with a script written by Christina Hodson, whose work includes Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) and the upcoming The Flash movie. The film is expected to see Brendan Fraser joining the cast as Firefly, Ivory Aquino as Alysia Yeoh, and Jacob Scipio, Rebecca Front, Corey Johnson, and Ethan Kai cast in currently-unknown roles.

Are you excited for Leslie Grace as Batgirl‘s Barbara Gordon? What do you think of her reaction to sharing the screen with Michael Keaton? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Batgirl is set to be released at a later date exclusively on HBO Max.