Batgirl Set Photo Reveals New Look at Leslie Grace’s Costume

After years of being in development, Batgirl is finally headed into live-action, with an HBO Max-exclusive film starring Leslie Grace. Production on the upcoming blockbuster is currently underway in Glasgow, and fans have already been treated to an array of behind-the-scenes photos of Grace and company in character. Late last week, fans got an official photo of Grace suited up in the Batgirl costume — and the latest photo from the film’s set provides a pretty epic look at it.

Batgirl is directed by Bad Boys for Life‘s Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi, with a script written by Christina Hodson, whose work includes Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) and the upcoming The Flash movie. The film is expected to see JK Simmons reprising his role as Commissioner James Gordon, Michael Keaton reprising his role as Bruce Wayne / Batman, Brendan Fraser joining the cast as Firefly, and Jacob Scipio, Rebecca Front, Corey Johnson, and Ethan Kai cast in currently-unknown roles.

“This is only my second role, but I’m learning from my colleagues and other friends of mine that you put a little bit of yourself into each character,” Grace explained in an interview last year. “And just in the bit of research that I’ve been doing leading into pre-production, I’ve learned a lot of things about Barbara that are very in line with me.”

“She’s someone who’s been underestimated by even her own dad and being the youngest kid, sometimes you’re insulated from all of the tough stuff of life and she’s so eager to prove to herself and to everybody else that there’s some things that she can handle,” Grace continued. “So, this journey is definitely going to show me a lot of that. I feel like I’m on an endless journey of proving to myself what barriers I can break, what limits I can break for myself and I’m excited to put a little bit of that eagerness and drive and, like, almost a bit of stubbornness into Barbara’s character.”

Batgirl is set to be released at a later date exclusively on HBO Max.