Batgirl Movie Set Photos Reveal Major Black Canary Easter Eggs

Filming is currently underway on DC’s Batgirl movie, which will finally bring Barbara Gordon / Batgirl (Leslie Grace) into the DC Films world. The project has been anticipated by fans for quite some time, especially given Barbara’s array of ties to key characters and groups within the DC Comics universe. Among them is Dinah Lance / Black Canary, who serves as a founding member of the Birds of Prey alongside Barbara in the comics, and is often portrayed as one of her closest friends. While we have yet to get official confirmation of Grace’s Batgirl and Jurnee Smollett’s Black Canary meeting in live-action, a new photo from the set of Batgirl does tease a connection to the superheroine, in the form of a poster advertising a live musical performance from Black Canary. A second set photo appears to show some sort of poster or art piece for Black Canary, complete with a look at Smollett sporting shorter hair and a domino mask.

👀 a second #BlackCanary graffiti/art piece spotted on the set of #Batgirl pic.twitter.com/sPJKiqlRLK — best of jurnee smollett (@bestofjurnee) January 10, 2022

2020’s Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) established Smollett’s Dinah as a lounge singer at the Black Mask Club under the stage name of Black Canary, who eventually quit the job and became a vigilante alongside Huntress and Renee Montoya. If the first poster is any indication, Dinah might still be operating as a musician in her civilian life, performing at other venues in Gotham City. Given the fact that Batgirl has been rumored to tie into HBO Max’s Black Canary solo movie, these posters definitely provide an indication that she’s publicly-known in Gotham — even so much so that posters of her in costume exist.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It’s no secret how much I loved playing Black Canary, and [I was] so honored to take on that mantle,” Smollett revealed in a 2020 interview. “I would absolutely do it again if given a chance.”

Batgirl is directed by Bad Boys For Life and Ms. Marvel‘s Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi, and is written by Christina Hodson, whose work includes Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) and the upcoming The Flash movie. The film is expected to also see the return of J.K. Simmons as Commissioner James Gordon, Michael Keaton as Bruce Wayne / Batman, with Brendan Fraser joining the cast as Firefly and Jacob Scipio cast in a currently-unknown role.

Are you excited for the Batgirl movie? What do you think of these Black Canary Easter eggs? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Batgirl is expected to debut on HBO Max at a later date.