Batgirl Fans Are Freaking Out Over First Look at Leslie Grace’s Costume

DC fans got a pretty pleasant surprise on Friday night, when the first official look at Batgirl was released online. A photo, which was shared on social media by the film’s cast and crew, shows Barbara Gordon / Batgirl (Leslie Grace) decked out in her superhero costume, cape, and cowl. This comes as production on the HBO Max-exclusive film is currently underway in Glasgow.

“I use their expectations against them. That will be their weakness. Not mine. Let them all underestimate me…



And when their guard is down, and their pride is rising, let me kick their butts.”

– Batgirl, Year One

🦇 pic.twitter.com/gbIA5EbcUK — Leslie Grace (@lesliegrace) January 15, 2022

“No, I’m dying! They haven’t told me anything, I honestly cannot leak anything, even if I knew,” Grace previously said of her costume in an interview last year. “But I have no idea! I think probably until I head off, I won’t know much, but I’m dying to know what that outfit looks like. I know that I’m going to be fitting, like, 35 different fittings for this costume.”

“It’s a big deal, so we want to get it right. I’m excited to see what that process is going to be like. My mom’s dying to know,” Grace continued. “Yeah, she wants to know hair, everything!”

Batgirl is directed by Bad Boys for Life’s Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi, with a script written by Christina Hodson, whose work includes Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) and the upcoming The Flash movie. The film is expected to see JK Simmons reprising his role as Commissioner James Gordon, Michael Keaton reprising his role as Bruce Wayne / Batman, Brendan Fraser joining the cast as Firefly, and Jacob Scipio, Rebecca Front, Corey Johnson, and Ethan Kai cast in currently-unknown roles.

Keep scrolling to see some of the reactions to the Batgirl costume, and share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

