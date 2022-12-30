Batgirl Star Leslie Grace Announces Filming Has Wrapped

✖

DC's Batgirl movie is one step closer to arriving on our screens. Leslie Grace, who portrays the film's titular character of Barbara Gordon / Batgirl, took to social media on Thursday to share a video from the last week of filming. In the caption, Grace revealed that the film has officially wrapped its shoot in Glasgow, Scotland, and thanked "every person on this crew who made it all happen." Grace also teased that there's "more to come that I wish I could share", and that she's "so grateful" for the experience of working on the film.

Batgirl is directed by Bad Boys for Life's Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi, with a script written by Christina Hodson, whose work includes Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) and the upcoming The Flash movie. The film is expected to see JK Simmons reprising his role as Commissioner James Gordon, Michael Keaton reprising his role as Bruce Wayne / Batman, Brendan Fraser joining the cast as Firefly, Ivory Aquino as Alysia Yeoh, and Jacob Scipio, Rebecca Front, Corey Johnson, and Ethan Kai cast in currently-unknown roles. The film is currently expected to be released on HBO Max, but does not have a release date. With The Flash, which is expected to fold Keaton's Batman into the main DC universe, now delayed to summer of 2022, it will remain to be seen if that impacts Batgirl's release date.

"This is only my second role, but I'm learning from my colleagues and other friends of mine that you put a little bit of yourself into each character," Grace explained in an interview last year. "And just in the bit of research that I've been doing leading into pre-production, I've learned a lot of things about Barbara that are very in line with me."

"She's someone who's been underestimated by even her own dad and being the youngest kid, sometimes you're insulated from all of the tough stuff of life and she's so eager to prove to herself and to everybody else that there's some things that she can handle," Grace continued. "So, this journey is definitely going to show me a lot of that. I feel like I'm on an endless journey of proving to myself what barriers I can break, what limits I can break for myself and I'm excited to put a little bit of that eagerness and drive and, like, almost a bit of stubbornness into Barbara's character."

