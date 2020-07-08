Catwoman's Fate Revealed in Batman #94

✖

The recent issues of Batman have been chronicling a pretty major conflict, all while setting the stage for the "Joker War" that's to come. Last month's explosive issue definitely set the stage for that in a pretty profound way, with The Joker achieving a whole new status quo in Gotham by any means necessary. The events of last issue seemed to suggest that two beloved characters got tragically caught in the crossfire of that -- but now we have a definitive fate for at least one of them. Spoilers for this week's Batman #94 below! Only look if you want to know!

Much of the issue revolved around Bruce Wayne/Batman trying to regain his strength and get to safety, after realizing that The Joker had stolen his entire wealth and ostensibly gained control of all of Gotham City. After his wounds were temporarily salved by Lucius Fox, Bruce asked what had happened to Selina Kyle/Catwoman, and was told that she had been sent to Gotham Mercy under the care of Lucius' daughter, Tam. Bruce had a brief phone conversation with Selina, who was laying in a hospital bed trying to regain her strength. Bruce apologized to Selina for allowing the whole situation to happen, and for pushing her out of his life.

Bruce then decided to find Selina at the hospital before The Joker did, because he was worried that something else bad would happen for her. By the time he arrived at the hospital, Selina was gone from her hospital bed.

(Photo: DC Comics)

Later on in the issue, Selina woke up in a completely different bed -- The Penguin's, in his new private lounge called The Cool Room. Penguin explained to Selina that he was hunkering down in there to sit out of the Joker War that's to come, and advised her to do the same.

(Photo: DC Comics)

So, there's definite proof that Selina didn't die from being shot by Punchline -- something that seemed kind of obvious, given her future in the arc and in the overall DCU. The developments of the issue also put Selina in a pretty interesting position when it comes to the actual "Joker War", especially since she's currently hiding out with at least half a dozen different Gotham superheroes.

What do you think of Catwoman's fate in Batman #94? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Batman #95 is set to be released on July 22nd.

