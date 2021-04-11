MakeTheBatfleckMovie Trends as Fans Campaign for Ben Affleck's Batman Solo Movie

Ben Affleck fans want to see his Batman solo movie and they’ve started a #MakeTheBatfleckMovie trend. It’s been no secret that the calls to restore the SnyderVerse have only grown louder since the release of the Justice League Snyder Cut. People poured into HBO Max to see what was going on and they weren’t disappointed. Now, more and more arguments are popping up for Affleck’s DC projects and a Joe Manganiello Deathstroke movie at some point. It doesn’t seem likely at this point, but people said that about the Snyder Cut as well and look how that turned out. It’s been staggering to watch the support grow from different corners of the Internet. Check out some of those moments on social media down below:

Jay Oliva on Ben Affleck's Batman Script “The original Affleck script was the best Batman script I’ve ever read. Ben had a kick ass story and I believe that the audience and fans would have loved it.”#MakeTheBatfleckMovie pic.twitter.com/ofELmS0j12 — Release The Ayer Cut (@AyerCut_) April 11, 2021

Last year, people got word of Affleck’s return as Batman during DC FanDome. The Flash will see him in the cape and cowl again in Andy Muschietti’s The Flash.

"His Batman has a dichotomy that is very strong which is his masculinity—because of the way he looks, and the imposing figure that he has, and his jawline —but he's also very vulnerable," the director said at the time. "He knows how to deliver from the inside out, that vulnerability. He just needs a story that allows him to bring that contrast, that balance.

"He's a very substantial part of the emotional impact of the movie. The interaction and relationship between Barry and Affleck's Wayne will bring an emotional level that we haven't seen before. It's Barry's movie, it's Barry's story, but their characters are more related than we think. They both lost their mothers to murder, and that's one of the emotional vessels of the movie. That's where the Affleck Batman kicks in. I'm glad to be collaborating with someone who has been on both sides of the camera, too. He understands."

