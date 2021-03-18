Batfleck: Ben Affleck's Batman Getting Lots of Love on Justice League Launch Day
Ben Affleck himself may have moved on from the DC Extended Universe and the role of Batman, but that doesn't mean that fans aren't still enthusiastic about his performance, with the debut of Zack Snyder's Justice League seeing a surge of support for the actor and what he did with the character. Not only is the debut of the narrative on HBO Max an opportunity to see glimpses of the performance fans already enjoyed, but the extended nature of the project, as well as the additional scenes that were filmed for the epic, gives fans even more reasons to celebrate "Batfleck."
Ever since his debut as the Caped Crusader back in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Affleck's work as the Dark Knight has been almost universally appreciated by fans, even those who didn't necessarily enjoy the adventures in which he appeared. Sadly, following the poor critical reactions to his two DCEU films, Affleck first announced that he would no longer write or direct a solo Batman film, only to then back out of starring in such a project entirely.
While it seems unlikely that any amount of support could see Affleck return to the role, fans are still thrilled to see his performance in Zack Snyder's Justice League. Scroll down to see what fans are saying about the project!
Best Version
prevnext
Holy rusted metal @ZackSnyder— FreddieMercs (@Freddie_Mercs) March 18, 2021
Talk about deleting the abomination of the #WhedonCut
And thank you for giving us the best version of Batman I’ve seen #Batfleck @BenAffleck just WOW
And Ray fisher was the heart of this movie. Thank you for 4 hours of epic
Never Enough
prevnext
After Zack Snyder's Justice League, the world needs as much Batfleck as it can give us— Matt Seay (@mattseay_91) March 18, 2021
Must Feel Good
prevnext
#batfleck must feel good about all this love on the net right now! What a movie! What an experience! #Batfleck #ReleaseTheSnyderCut— Adam Reeves (@thatadamreeves) March 18, 2021
Icing on the Cake
prevnext
First #Batman I love #Batfleck and this was like icing on a perfect cake. He truly felt like both the team leader and yet an outsider. And that ENDING!!!!!! That has to be one of the most intense #Joker and Batman scenes ever! I need more of these two and I need it now! pic.twitter.com/t9TGm0Kqmi— Marie Barros (@mariebarros9) March 18, 2021
Solo Series
prevnext
At least give Batfleck like a 5-episode mini-series on HBO Max.— Zach | Soñador (@zer0flightlimit) March 18, 2021
Couldn't Be Happier
prevnext
Zack Snyder’s Justice League let me see MY #Batman again and i can wholeheartedly say it’s the BEST Batfleck has ever been to me and i couldn’t be happier pic.twitter.com/6dQlXqscjR— sabrina TODAY🦇Ω ❓0❓❓ (@nightwaynes) March 18, 2021
Masterpiece
prevnext
Bravo @ZackSnyder @snydercut, it's a masterpiece. What a way to honor your daughter, just incredible. Is it perfect? Of course not, but my goodness is it the best thing that DC has done to date. Also, Batfleck needs to continue. He's a great Bruce Wayne.— Joey (@Saiyber) March 18, 2021
Powerhouse
prevnext
Since everyone is on the appreciate Batfleck train now, let’s honor his powerhouse performance in BVS. He didn’t have to go that hard but he DID!!! #Batman pic.twitter.com/KAfzfOoPcI— bailey 🦇 (@daeneryskywalkr) March 18, 2021
Spectacular
prevnext
man. what a spectacular, trailblazing four-hour ride that was. that epilogue made me want for MORE and it’s so regretful knowing we’re probably never gonna get a batfleck / deathstroke movie and a few more superman sequels with henry cavill. #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague— Nica (@tomnoirs) March 18, 2021
Give Us More
prev
We deserve a whole movie of batfleck and joker and the fact that we most likely won’t just suuuuuuuckkkks— Victoria Chadwick (@Mahfreddie) March 18, 2021