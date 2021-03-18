Batfleck: Ben Affleck's Batman Getting Lots of Love on Justice League Launch Day

Ben Affleck himself may have moved on from the DC Extended Universe and the role of Batman, but that doesn't mean that fans aren't still enthusiastic about his performance, with the debut of Zack Snyder's Justice League seeing a surge of support for the actor and what he did with the character. Not only is the debut of the narrative on HBO Max an opportunity to see glimpses of the performance fans already enjoyed, but the extended nature of the project, as well as the additional scenes that were filmed for the epic, gives fans even more reasons to celebrate "Batfleck."

Ever since his debut as the Caped Crusader back in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Affleck's work as the Dark Knight has been almost universally appreciated by fans, even those who didn't necessarily enjoy the adventures in which he appeared. Sadly, following the poor critical reactions to his two DCEU films, Affleck first announced that he would no longer write or direct a solo Batman film, only to then back out of starring in such a project entirely.

While it seems unlikely that any amount of support could see Affleck return to the role, fans are still thrilled to see his performance in Zack Snyder's Justice League. Scroll down to see what fans are saying about the project!