Justice League Snyder Cut Photos Show Ben Affleck's Batman and Joe Manganiello's Deathstroke Filming New Ending

Ben Affleck’s Batman and Joe Manganiello were filming a new ending for Justice League’s Snyder Cut in some photos. There has been a steady stream of content around the movie for a week straight now. That tide doesn’t look like its going to slow down any time soon either. IGN posted a behind-the-scenes featurette that shows off both Affleck and Manganiello going through some scenes we don’t get the total resolution to. Fans of the Snyder Cut have to be pleased with that. Batman and Deathstroke’s confrontation in the film is one piece that a lot of the fans have absolutely gotten behind since the release happened last week. Some of the online community is calling for the Snyder era of the DCEU to be restored in large part to get another Superman movie and to deliver this exact confrontation between Bruce Wayne and Slade Wilson. So, here’s hoping, but who knows at this point.

Snyder actually talked about the relationship between the assassin and the detective during IGN’s Fan Fest this year. “Joe's character in this movie when we find him, clearly he and Batman have struck some sort of a deal and they have a bit of a partnership,” the director said. “There's a bigger enemy, I guess.”

Comments like that won’t stop the numerous questions that pop up about the post-credits scene. Snyder had some thoughts about their struggle and what would come next. “I think that's the big difference. They're not locked in mortal combat. They're actually working together to try to figure out how to make this world work,” he continued.

During the same event, the filmmaker tried to give fans even more perspective on where Batman was mentally after the events of Batman v Superman.

"The death of Superman really shakes him out of that [dark place] and puts him on this really cathartic path to form the Justice League and do his part,” the director mused. "If you think about it, the Justice League is made up entirely of almost god-like characters with these god-like powers, and [Batman is] just a guy. Yes, he is the world's greatest detective and he is this incredible force as far as humanity goes, but in the end, he is just a guy. It's like his job of bringing [the Justice League] together, it was also one of the most important jobs because there would be no Justice League without Bruce."

