Smallville Star Reveals Failed Audition for Batman: Caped Crusader

DC fans look at actor Michael Rosenbaum as something of an icon, thanks to his performance as a young Lex Luthor in Smallville – or the numerous voice-acting roles he's taken in DC animated TV shows (Justice League Unlimited, Batman Beyond), films (Justice League: Doom), and video games (Batman: Arkham Knight).

Well, if you thought that Michael Rosenbaum had some kind of carte blanche access to any and every DC role he ever wants – you would be wrong. In a new interview, Rosenbaum revealed that he went in to audition for the upcoming Batman: Caped Crusader animated series, only to drop the ball when it came to nailing the Batman/Bruce Wayne divide:

"We had another [audition], remember? The Batman series..." Rosenbaum recounted on his Inside of You podcast. "It was JJ Abrams and Bruce Timm who created Justice League: Unlimited. It got just axed, but I remember going for a callback with him and everybody. And you know, I think my Batman was really good. I think they were really happy with Batman, but the Bruce Wayne, I don't think they were happy with. I could tell."

What Is Batman: Caped Crusader?

Batman: Caped Crusader is a Noir-style re-imagining of Batman lore. As the synopsis reads:

"Utilizing state-of-the-art animation techniques and technologies available, Batman: Caped Crusader will once again reinvent Batman and his iconic rogue's gallery with sophisticated storytelling, nuanced characters, and intense action sequences all set in a visually striking world."

The series was developed by Batman: The Animated Series co-creator Bruce Timm, alongside J.J. Abrams, comic book writer Ed Brubaker (Captain America: The Winter Soldier), and The Batman director Matt Reeves.

Batman: Caped Crusader was originally supposed to stream on HBO Max, but was canceled along with a bunch of other DC projects (Batgirl movie) when Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav made sweeping cuts to the franchise. However, Amazon Prime Video saved Batman: Caped Crusader, giving the series a two-season order:

"Batman: The Animated Series helped pioneer in the evolution of superhero storytelling and defined the Dark Knight for a generation," Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon and MGM Studios said in a statement. "Batman: Caped Crusader will no doubt continue that tradition and, alongside Merry Little Batman and Bat-Family, we're thrilled to collaborate with Warner Bros. Animation to offer a variety of takes of the Batman mythos to our global Prime Video customers."

Sam Register, president, Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios added:

"We are excited to partner with Amazon to begin an all-new animated chapter of Batman. From the cinematic noir storytelling of Batman: Caped Crusader to the comedic adventures of Merry Little Batman and Bat-Family, these new projects ensure that there will be an animated Batman story ready to excite fans of all ages,"

Batman: Caped Crusader is set to air sometime in 2023.