Batman: Caped Crusader Two-Season Order Confirmed By Prime Video

Amazon is going all-in on even more Batman animated content with a two-season order of Batman: Caped Crusader and more. After Warner Bros. Discovery made the decision to license out a ton of its original content, Batman: Caped Crusader moved from HBO Max to Prime Video. A March report claimed the move also brought a two-season order with it, but today, Prime Video has confirmed Batman: Caped Crusader is getting two seasons, as well as announcing the acquisition of the animated holiday film Merry Little Batman and its spinoff series, Bat-Family.

"Batman: The Animated Series helped pioneer in the evolution of superhero storytelling and defined the Dark Knight for a generation," said Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon and MGM Studios. "Batman: Caped Crusader will no doubt continue that tradition and, alongside Merry Little Batman and Bat-Family, we're thrilled to collaborate with Warner Bros. Animation to offer a variety of takes of the Batman mythos to our global Prime Video customers."

"We are excited to partner with Amazon to begin an all-new animated chapter of Batman. From the cinematic noir storytelling of Batman: Caped Crusader to the comedic adventures of Merry Little Batman and Bat-Family, these new projects ensure that there will be an animated Batman story ready to excite fans of all ages," said Sam Register, president, Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios.

What Is Batman: Caped Crusader About?

The description of Batman: Caped Crusader reads, "Batman: Caped Crusader is an all-new animated series and reimagining of the Batman mythology through the visionary lens of executive producers Bruce Timm, J.J. Abrams, and Matt Reeves. Utilizing state-of-the-art animation techniques, this powerful creative partnership will once again reinvent the character and his iconic rogue's gallery with sophisticated storytelling, nuanced characters, and intense action sequences, all set in a visually striking world. In addition to Timm, Abrams, and Reeves, Ed Brubaker and Sam Register are set to executive produce the series. Based on characters from DC, Batman: Caped Crusader is produced by Warner Bros. Animation, Bad Robot Productions, and 6th & Idaho."

What Is Merry Little Batman and Bat-Family About?

Merry Little Batman is an animated family action comedy destined to join the rogue's gallery of classic holiday movies. When young Damian Wayne finds himself alone in Wayne Manor on Christmas Eve, he must transform into "Little Batman'' in order to defend his home and Gotham City from the crooks and supervillains intent on destroying the holidays. Produced by Warner Bros. Animation and based on characters from DC, Merry Little Batman is directed by Mike Roth (Regular Show) from a screenplay by Morgan Evans (Teen Titans Go!). Roth also serves as executive producer, alongside Sam Register.

Following the events of Merry Little Batman, Bat-Family follows Batman, Alfred, and young Damian Wayne—who has now taken on the mantle of Little Batman—alongside a few newcomers to Wayne Manor, as they navigate the fun and frustrations of life as a super family. Jase Ricci, Mike Roth, and Sam Register are set to executive produce the series, which is produced by Warner Bros. Animation.