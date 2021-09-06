Batman, Justice League Collector Stamps Announced by Royal Mail

Following their collections of commemorative Star Trek and Marvel Comics stamps, the British Royal Mail will celebrate DC Comics history with a set of stamps featuring DC Comic superheroes and supervillains. Jim Cheung provides the artwork for the sets, one featuring Batman characters and the other featuring members of the Justice League. On the Batman side, characters include Batman, Robin, Nightwing, Batgirl, Alfred, Batwoman, Joker, Riddler, Catwoman, Harley Quinn, and Penguin. Representing the Justice League are Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, and the pairings of Shazam and Supergirl, Green Lantern and the Flash, and Aquaman and Cyborg.

Per the Royal Mail's description of the Batman stamps, “Since his first appearance [in 1939], Batman has built up a formidable array of ‘family’ and allies as he fights crime in the troubled streets of Gotham City. Some — such as Catwoman and Jason Todd — tread a delicate path between heroic acts and villainy. Others — such as Robin and Batgirl — have gone on to become fully fledged members of the Batman Family, fighting both alone and alongside the Dark Knight against the city’s crazed Super-Villains.”

Announcing the stamps, Royal Mail's director of stamps and collectibles Matt Parkers said, "Generations have grown up, spellbound by the adventures and the personalities of these superheroes and super-villains,". "These illustrations detail each character with such vivid imagery that they look ready to leap out of the stamp!"

The stamps will be sold in collectors set. You can find more information on them on the Royal Mail website.

What do you think of these Batman and Justice League collector's sets? Let us know what you think in the comments section. Check out some of Cheung's artwork for the stamps below. Expect more Batman goodness from DC Comics later this month as Batman Day approaches on September 18th. Look forward to more news about the rest of the Justice League during DC FanDome in October.